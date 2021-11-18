WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
UPDATED: WWE Has Reportedly Shut Down Office In Mexico City
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 18, 2021
WWE has reported shut down their offices in Mexico City, according to periodicocorreo.com.mx. Back in September, the company closed down offices in Japan.
At one stage the company had plans to have offices in key locations around the world to expand NXT in different countries as they have done in the United Kingdom, however, since the COVID-19 the company has been aggressively cost-cutting in all areas of the business and international offices have taken a big hit.
UPDATE: In an update, reports of WWE shutting down their office in Mexico City appear to have been incorrect. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reports that according to people who work at that office it is not being shut down.
