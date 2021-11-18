Big E Would Like WWE and AEW To Crossover
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 18, 2021
During an interview with Robbie Fox, WWE Champion Big E discussed the "forbidden door" possibly opening between WWE and AEW…
“I have friends over there. I have people who I think are incredibly talented, might not be friends, but I’m a fan of so much that is going on over there.”
“I know fans love the sniping and love the back and forth, I think it’s often entertaining too. It’s not really my cup of tea because there are so many people I root for over there and I think competition is great for everyone, all around. I’m glad fans are engaged. It’s not my thing, but do you. People love pot-stirring and it’s interesting. Will we ever see a WWE vs. AEW crossover? I don’t know if it’s ever feasible, but is that forbidden door going to be open here, between us and them? Imagine that. That would be incredible.”
