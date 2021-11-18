Jeff Cobb Turned Down A WWE Contract

Jeff Cobb was recently a guest on the All Real Wrestling podcast, where he opened up about WWE offering him a contract that he turned down.

I did get contract offers from other places but at the end of the day, it was — you know like — I mean WWE offered me a contract, great money but, at the end of the day, you know, it’s — money is gonna make a lot of your problems go away but at the end of the day, money won’t make you happy so I wanted to work somewhere where I felt like I fit in more and I would’ve been happy. You know, if I went to WWE, I wouldn’t be able to do a random indie booking if I wanted to if I was off that weekend or something. New Japan, I love Japan. The culture is amazing out there and the style of wrestling, like you mentioned, I definitely feel like I fit better in and I felt at the time, you know, New Japan was gonna be my home and it is my home. That’s not to take anything away from other companies that offered me contracts. But because I am with New Japan and with this quote-unquote forbidden door, you know, I’m still able to pop up on like an AEW or a Ring of Honor or MLW or IMPACT if the time’s right so, I felt like I made the right choice."

