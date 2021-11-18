Bianca Belair On Possibility Of Having On Screen Relationship With Husband Montez Ford

Considering some of the past real life wrestling couples that have been integrated into storylines, it's understandable to want to avoid doing that for yourself.

“That’s the only thing I would be worried about. I enjoy doing my own thing and I think he shines as well. He’s in a tag team and maybe in the future he’ll shine on his own, we’ll see. It would be fun to get in the ring together and do something together, but my marriage, I don’t want to play around with that. It’s a bit of a blurry line for me because I see my marriage as something that is sacred and I don’t want to play around with it in any way that is negative. If we’re on TV and broadcasting our love, I want it to be in a positive light.”

Bianca Belair was recently a guest on Hot 97FM’s Ebro in the Morning, where she spoke about being hesitant about doing an on-screen storyline with her real-life husband Montez Ford.

Jim Johnston Reveals He Wrote D-Generation X Theme Song As Solo Theme Song For Shawn Michaels

Jim Johnston was recently interviewed by the RRBG podcast, where he opened up about having originally written the D-Generation X theme song as a solo entrance theme for Shawn Michaels. “A lot[...] Nov 18 - Jim Johnston was recently interviewed by the RRBG podcast, where he opened up about having originally written the D-Generation X theme song as a solo entrance theme for Shawn Michaels. “A lot[...]

Jeff Cobb Turned Down A WWE Contract

Jeff Cobb was recently a guest on the All Real Wrestling podcast, where he opened up about WWE offering him a contract that he turned down. I did get contract offers from other places but at the en[...] Nov 18 - Jeff Cobb was recently a guest on the All Real Wrestling podcast, where he opened up about WWE offering him a contract that he turned down. I did get contract offers from other places but at the en[...]

Jeff Hardy Reveals His Unique Heel Turn Concept

Jeff Hardy was recently interviewed by SportBIBLE, where Hardy spoke about his unique concept for a heel turn. "I think there’s a way to kinda turn heel without turning on the fans. It’[...] Nov 18 - Jeff Hardy was recently interviewed by SportBIBLE, where Hardy spoke about his unique concept for a heel turn. "I think there’s a way to kinda turn heel without turning on the fans. It’[...]

SPOILERS: Results For AEW Rampage & AEW DARK Elevation

Below are the full taping results for this Friday’s AEW Rampage and also next week’s AEW DARK: Elevation (next Monday), Thanks to F4WOnline.com. AEW Dark: Elevation - Tony N[...] Nov 18 - Below are the full taping results for this Friday’s AEW Rampage and also next week’s AEW DARK: Elevation (next Monday), Thanks to F4WOnline.com. AEW Dark: Elevation - Tony N[...]

Eric Bischoff On Inspiring The Mr. McMahon Character and DX

During the most recent episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, former WCW President discussed what he was most proud of from his time in the wrestling business. Here is what he said: “It used to bu[...] Nov 18 - During the most recent episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, former WCW President discussed what he was most proud of from his time in the wrestling business. Here is what he said: “It used to bu[...]

Roman Reigns Addresses Rumors Of The Rock Returning To WWE

Roman Reigns recently told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, that he’s not heard rumors of his cousin WWE legend The Rock returning to the company for the upcoming Survivor Series. He said: &l[...] Nov 18 - Roman Reigns recently told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, that he’s not heard rumors of his cousin WWE legend The Rock returning to the company for the upcoming Survivor Series. He said: &l[...]

Matches Set For Tonight’s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV

IMPACT Wrestling returns with an all-new episode on AXS TV tonight with the show also airing on the company's official Twitch online streaming channel. Below are the matches confirmed for tonight's s[...] Nov 18 - IMPACT Wrestling returns with an all-new episode on AXS TV tonight with the show also airing on the company's official Twitch online streaming channel. Below are the matches confirmed for tonight's s[...]

WATCH: WWE 2K22 GM Mode & New Controls Revealed

The WWE 2K series is set to return next year with WWE 2K22, and one of the most anticipated game modes is the return of GM Mode which has been absent from WWE games for some time now. The mode [...] Nov 18 - The WWE 2K series is set to return next year with WWE 2K22, and one of the most anticipated game modes is the return of GM Mode which has been absent from WWE games for some time now. The mode [...]

Charlotte Flair Reveals Who Will Be The Future Of WWE’s Women’s Division

Charlotte Flair was asked who she sees as the next big stars of the WWE Women’s division during an interview with BT Sport. Here is what she said: “First, I want to say, Rhea Ripley. I[...] Nov 18 - Charlotte Flair was asked who she sees as the next big stars of the WWE Women’s division during an interview with BT Sport. Here is what she said: “First, I want to say, Rhea Ripley. I[...]

Keith Lee Responds To Fan Calling Him 'Bitter' Over WWE Release

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee fired back at a fan on Twitter who took a shot at him and claimed he was "bitter" over his recent WWE release. Lee posted a tweet saying goodbye to his singlet look fro[...] Nov 18 - Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee fired back at a fan on Twitter who took a shot at him and claimed he was "bitter" over his recent WWE release. Lee posted a tweet saying goodbye to his singlet look fro[...]

NJPW Best of the Super Jr. 28 Night 3 Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night three of its Best of Super Juniors tournament today from Nagano Sports Park General Gymnasium in Nagano, Japan The results are as follows: - Yuto Nakajima vs. Ak[...] Nov 18 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held night three of its Best of Super Juniors tournament today from Nagano Sports Park General Gymnasium in Nagano, Japan The results are as follows: - Yuto Nakajima vs. Ak[...]

Will Ospreay on AEW's Forbidden Door: "I think it's only open for 50-year-old blokes at this rate."

Will Ospreay recently attended a virtual meet and greet, where he spoke about the current "forbidden door" philosophy that has been headed up by AEW. "I'm always open to it because it does interest[...] Nov 18 - Will Ospreay recently attended a virtual meet and greet, where he spoke about the current "forbidden door" philosophy that has been headed up by AEW. "I'm always open to it because it does interest[...]

Chris Jericho Speaks About Not Watching WWE's Product

Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by Sports Media, where he spoke about not watching WWE. “Not to be blasé about it but I really don’t care. It doesn’t matter to me. E[...] Nov 18 - Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by Sports Media, where he spoke about not watching WWE. “Not to be blasé about it but I really don’t care. It doesn’t matter to me. E[...]

Angel Garza Recalls Getting Turned Down By WWE For Being "Too Young"

Following a successful career in IMPACT Wrestling and Mexico, Angel Garza made his way towards WWE. However, in an interview with Table Talk, Garza revealed how WWE told him he was "too young" back i[...] Nov 18 - Following a successful career in IMPACT Wrestling and Mexico, Angel Garza made his way towards WWE. However, in an interview with Table Talk, Garza revealed how WWE told him he was "too young" back i[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (November 17th 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! Happy (inter)National Cowboy Sh!t day! We have a huge AEW Dynamite tonight with all the fallout from an excellent PPV on Saturday when Hangman Adam Page was c[...] Nov 17 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! Happy (inter)National Cowboy Sh!t day! We have a huge AEW Dynamite tonight with all the fallout from an excellent PPV on Saturday when Hangman Adam Page was c[...]

Ric Flair Is Not Happy With Becky Lynch’s Recent Comments

Ric Flair has responded to Becky Lynch's recent comments claiming Ric is jealous of her and that he is trying to use her for clout to promote his new projects. The WWE Hall Of Famer tweeted, "So Disa[...] Nov 17 - Ric Flair has responded to Becky Lynch's recent comments claiming Ric is jealous of her and that he is trying to use her for clout to promote his new projects. The WWE Hall Of Famer tweeted, "So Disa[...]

Big Names Backstage At Tonight's AEW Dynamite In Norfolk, Virginia

Fightful is reporting that The Briscoes are backstage tonight at AEW Dynamite in Norfolk, Virginia. This could be an indication that they have or are about to sign with All Elite Wrestling following [...] Nov 17 - Fightful is reporting that The Briscoes are backstage tonight at AEW Dynamite in Norfolk, Virginia. This could be an indication that they have or are about to sign with All Elite Wrestling following [...]

PHOTO: Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane Reveals A New Look

Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane has a new look. On Wednesday, former NXT and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane revealed her new look on Twitter. Sane recently moved back home to Japan, [...] Nov 17 - Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane has a new look. On Wednesday, former NXT and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane revealed her new look on Twitter. Sane recently moved back home to Japan, [...]

Cody Rhodes Foresees Himself Wrestling Full-Time Three More Years

AEW star Cody Rhodes recently appeared on Busted Open Radio during which he revealed he only foresees himself competing full-time for another three years in the ring. Says he only believes he'l[...] Nov 17 - AEW star Cody Rhodes recently appeared on Busted Open Radio during which he revealed he only foresees himself competing full-time for another three years in the ring. Says he only believes he'l[...]

Becky Lynch Addresses Incident With Charlotte Flair

We reported recently that, Charlotte Flair was involved in a backstage confrontation with Becky Lynch following a recent edition of SmackDown. During an appearance on The MMA Hour, Becky address[...] Nov 17 - We reported recently that, Charlotte Flair was involved in a backstage confrontation with Becky Lynch following a recent edition of SmackDown. During an appearance on The MMA Hour, Becky address[...]

Becky Lynch Explains Why AEW Is Good For Everyone

Becky Lynch has revealed she watched All Elite Wrestling and views it as an alternative to WWE programming. The Raw Women’s Champion discussed AEW in an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Hel[...] Nov 17 - Becky Lynch has revealed she watched All Elite Wrestling and views it as an alternative to WWE programming. The Raw Women’s Champion discussed AEW in an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Hel[...]

Episodes Announced For WWE Ruthless Aggression Season Two

WWE has officially announced some episode titles for the second season of their Ruthless Aggression series which will premiere on November 21 and 22 on Peacock and WWE Network: November 21:- “H[...] Nov 17 - WWE has officially announced some episode titles for the second season of their Ruthless Aggression series which will premiere on November 21 and 22 on Peacock and WWE Network: November 21:- “H[...]

WWE NXT Viewership Drops Again, Key 18-49 Demo Plummets

This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 574,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from last week’s that did 603,000. The show only pulled in a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demogr[...] Nov 17 - This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 574,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from last week’s that did 603,000. The show only pulled in a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demogr[...]