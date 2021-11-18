Roman Reigns Addresses Rumors Of The Rock Returning To WWE

Roman Reigns recently told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, that he’s not heard rumors of his cousin WWE legend The Rock returning to the company for the upcoming Survivor Series.

He said:

“These are rumors, you’re saying? I haven’t heard these rumors and I would think I’m closer than anybody at this point. It’s not what I’ve heard, but I also debuted at Survivor Series as well, so it’s a nice little tie-in”

On if he would like to wrestle The Rock:

“I would. I don’t know if he wants it. That’s something we do in our family as far as sports entertainment, professional wrestling, WWE, this is our platform and family business. I fought with my cousins The Usos about a year ago and where better to solve problems than the squared circle.”

Rumors of Reigns vs The Rock have been around for some time, and while it is likely it will take place it might not be anytime soon, with some sources recently revealing that the company is holding off on the match until WrestleMania 39 which is scheduled to take place on April 2, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Californi.