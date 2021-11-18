WATCH: WWE 2K22 GM Mode & New Controls Revealed

The WWE 2K series is set to return next year with WWE 2K22, and one of the most anticipated game modes is the return of GM Mode which has been absent from WWE games for some time now.

The mode was last seen in a WWE game in 2007 and rebranded in WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2008 under the title of WWE 24/7 mode.

In a new trailer released by 2K, we get a first look at the GM mode and the ‘WWE 2K22 Hit List Trailer’ which lists the features that the developers believe will make the game ‘hit different’, which also happens to be the tagline of the game.

The video below features a clip of the user booking a Roman Reigns vs Big E showdown on the new ‘My GM’ mode.