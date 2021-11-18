NJPW Best of the Super Jr. 28 Night 3 Results
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 18, 2021
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night three of its Best of Super Juniors tournament today from Nagano Sports Park General Gymnasium in Nagano, Japan
The results are as follows:
- Yuto Nakajima vs. Akio Fujita went to a time limit draw
- Best of Super Juniors 28: El Phantasmo def. DOUKI
- Best of Super Juniors 28: BUSHI def. YOH
- Best of Super Juniors 28: SHO def. Ryusuke Taguchi
- Best of Super Juniors 28: Taiji Ishimori def. Robbie Eagles
- Best of Super Juniors 28: Hiromu Takahashi def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
- Best of Super Juniors 28: El Desperado def. Master Wato
