NJPW Best of the Super Jr. 28 Night 3 Results

The results are as follows:

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night three of its Best of Super Juniors tournament today from Nagano Sports Park General Gymnasium in Nagano, Japan

SPOILERS: Results For AEW Rampage & AEW DARK Elevation

Below are the full taping results for this Friday’s AEW Rampage and also next week’s AEW DARK: Elevation (next Monday), Thanks to F[...] Nov 18 - Below are the full taping results for this Friday’s AEW Rampage and also next week’s AEW DARK: Elevation (next Monday), Thanks to F[...]

Angel Garza Was Told He Was Too Young To Sign With WWE

During an interview with Table Talk, WWE Superstar Angel Garza revealed after his first tryout a few years ago he was told that he was too young for W[...] Nov 18 - During an interview with Table Talk, WWE Superstar Angel Garza revealed after his first tryout a few years ago he was told that he was too young for W[...]

Eric Bischoff On Inspiring The Mr. McMahon Character and DX

During the most recent episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, former WCW President discussed what he was most proud of from his time in the wrestling busine[...] Nov 18 - During the most recent episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, former WCW President discussed what he was most proud of from his time in the wrestling busine[...]

Roman Reigns Addresses Rumors Of The Rock Returning To WWE

Roman Reigns recently told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, that he’s not heard rumors of his cousin WWE legend The Rock returning to the compa[...] Nov 18 - Roman Reigns recently told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, that he’s not heard rumors of his cousin WWE legend The Rock returning to the compa[...]

Matches Set For Tonight’s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV

IMPACT Wrestling returns with an all-new episode on AXS TV tonight with the show also airing on the company's official Twitch online streaming channel[...] Nov 18 - IMPACT Wrestling returns with an all-new episode on AXS TV tonight with the show also airing on the company's official Twitch online streaming channel[...]

WATCH: WWE 2K22 GM Mode & New Controls Revealed

The WWE 2K series is set to return next year with WWE 2K22, and one of the most anticipated game modes is the return of GM Mode which has been absent [...] Nov 18 - The WWE 2K series is set to return next year with WWE 2K22, and one of the most anticipated game modes is the return of GM Mode which has been absent [...]

Charlotte Flair Reveals Who Will Be The Future Of WWE’s Women’s Division

Charlotte Flair was asked who she sees as the next big stars of the WWE Women’s division during an interview with BT Sport. Here is what she sa[...] Nov 18 - Charlotte Flair was asked who she sees as the next big stars of the WWE Women’s division during an interview with BT Sport. Here is what she sa[...]

Keith Lee Responds To Fan Calling Him 'Bitter' Over WWE Release

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee fired back at a fan on Twitter who took a shot at him and claimed he was "bitter" over his recent WWE release. Lee pos[...] Nov 18 - Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee fired back at a fan on Twitter who took a shot at him and claimed he was "bitter" over his recent WWE release. Lee pos[...]

Will Ospreay on AEW's Forbidden Door: "I think it's only open for 50-year-old blokes at this rate."

Will Ospreay recently attended a virtual meet and greet, where he spoke about the current "forbidden door" philosophy that has been headed up by AEW. [...] Nov 18 - Will Ospreay recently attended a virtual meet and greet, where he spoke about the current "forbidden door" philosophy that has been headed up by AEW. [...]

Chris Jericho Speaks About Not Watching WWE's Product

Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by Sports Media, where he spoke about not watching WWE. “Not to be blasé about it but I really [...] Nov 18 - Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by Sports Media, where he spoke about not watching WWE. “Not to be blasé about it but I really [...]

Angel Garza Recalls Getting Turned Down By WWE For Being "Too Young"

Following a successful career in IMPACT Wrestling and Mexico, Angel Garza made his way towards WWE. However, in an interview with Table Talk, Garza r[...] Nov 18 - Following a successful career in IMPACT Wrestling and Mexico, Angel Garza made his way towards WWE. However, in an interview with Table Talk, Garza r[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (November 17th 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! Happy (inter)National Cowboy Sh!t day! We have a huge AEW Dynamite tonight with all the fallout from an exce[...] Nov 17 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! Happy (inter)National Cowboy Sh!t day! We have a huge AEW Dynamite tonight with all the fallout from an exce[...]

Ric Flair Is Not Happy With Becky Lynch’s Recent Comments

Ric Flair has responded to Becky Lynch's recent comments claiming Ric is jealous of her and that he is trying to use her for clout to promote his new [...] Nov 17 - Ric Flair has responded to Becky Lynch's recent comments claiming Ric is jealous of her and that he is trying to use her for clout to promote his new [...]

Big Names Backstage At Tonight's AEW Dynamite In Norfolk, Virginia

Fightful is reporting that The Briscoes are backstage tonight at AEW Dynamite in Norfolk, Virginia. This could be an indication that they have or are[...] Nov 17 - Fightful is reporting that The Briscoes are backstage tonight at AEW Dynamite in Norfolk, Virginia. This could be an indication that they have or are[...]

PHOTO: Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane Reveals A New Look

Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane has a new look. On Wednesday, former NXT and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane revealed her new look on Twitte[...] Nov 17 - Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane has a new look. On Wednesday, former NXT and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane revealed her new look on Twitte[...]

Cody Rhodes Foresees Himself Wrestling Full-Time Three More Years

AEW star Cody Rhodes recently appeared on Busted Open Radio during which he revealed he only foresees himself competing full-time for another three ye[...] Nov 17 - AEW star Cody Rhodes recently appeared on Busted Open Radio during which he revealed he only foresees himself competing full-time for another three ye[...]

Becky Lynch Addresses Incident With Charlotte Flair

We reported recently that, Charlotte Flair was involved in a backstage confrontation with Becky Lynch following a recent edition of SmackDown. During[...] Nov 17 - We reported recently that, Charlotte Flair was involved in a backstage confrontation with Becky Lynch following a recent edition of SmackDown. During[...]

Becky Lynch Explains Why AEW Is Good For Everyone

Becky Lynch has revealed she watched All Elite Wrestling and views it as an alternative to WWE programming. The Raw Women’s Champion discussed [...] Nov 17 - Becky Lynch has revealed she watched All Elite Wrestling and views it as an alternative to WWE programming. The Raw Women’s Champion discussed [...]

Episodes Announced For WWE Ruthless Aggression Season Two

WWE has officially announced some episode titles for the second season of their Ruthless Aggression series which will premiere on November 21 and 22 o[...] Nov 17 - WWE has officially announced some episode titles for the second season of their Ruthless Aggression series which will premiere on November 21 and 22 o[...]

WWE NXT Viewership Drops Again, Key 18-49 Demo Plummets

This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 574,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from last week’s that did 603,000. The show on[...] Nov 17 - This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 574,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from last week’s that did 603,000. The show on[...]

News on AEW Full Gear Pay-Per-View Buys

This past Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis reportedly drew an estimated 145,000 pay-per-view buys, ac[...] Nov 17 - This past Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis reportedly drew an estimated 145,000 pay-per-view buys, ac[...]

Update On When WWE Plans To Move To Their New Global Headquarters

The Stamford Advocate is reporting that WWE is targeting late 2022 to start moving employees to its new global headquarters having been at Titan Tower[...] Nov 17 - The Stamford Advocate is reporting that WWE is targeting late 2022 to start moving employees to its new global headquarters having been at Titan Tower[...]

Chelsea Green On Possible AEW Run: "Maybe 2022 is my year."

Chelsea Green was recently interviewed by WrestlingNews.co, where she spoke about her hopes of joining the All Elite Wrestling roster in 2022. "The[...] Nov 17 - Chelsea Green was recently interviewed by WrestlingNews.co, where she spoke about her hopes of joining the All Elite Wrestling roster in 2022. "The[...]