Will Ospreay on AEW's Forbidden Door: "I think it's only open for 50-year-old blokes at this rate."

Will Ospreay recently attended a virtual meet and greet, where he spoke about the current "forbidden door" philosophy that has been headed up by AEW.

"I'm always open to it because it does interest me, but until it's actually an option and it's in front of me, I have no interest in doing anything else outside of what New Japan wants for me. I am a New Japan guy. Even though I'm a shithead half the time and an asshole to deal with, I do genuinely care about the company and where it goes. I think the company would be so much better with me and all my friends at the forefront of New Japa's future. Sorry in advance, but things have to change, and I'm going to do it my way. In terms of that forbidden door, sure, if it's open, but I think it's only open for 50-year-old blokes at this rate. By the time I'm 40, I'll be able to make my debut."

Ospreay was asked who in AEW he would like to wrestle.