Will Ospreay on AEW's Forbidden Door: "I think it's only open for 50-year-old blokes at this rate."
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 18, 2021
Will Ospreay recently attended a virtual meet and greet, where he spoke about the current "forbidden door" philosophy that has been headed up by AEW.
"I'm always open to it because it does interest me, but until it's actually an option and it's in front of me, I have no interest in doing anything else outside of what New Japan wants for me. I am a New Japan guy. Even though I'm a shithead half the time and an asshole to deal with, I do genuinely care about the company and where it goes. I think the company would be so much better with me and all my friends at the forefront of New Japa's future. Sorry in advance, but things have to change, and I'm going to do it my way. In terms of that forbidden door, sure, if it's open, but I think it's only open for 50-year-old blokes at this rate. By the time I'm 40, I'll be able to make my debut."
Ospreay was asked who in AEW he would like to wrestle.
"There isn't just one, let's be real. I think everybody knows as well, that's the bit, there's obviously been some drama between myself and this individual. I think it's more about proving that I'm not stepping in to fill any type of role, it's more or less me staking my claim that I am the best wrestler in the world right now. No one operates like I do right now. With him on his recent loss, rest up on all those injuries, maybe if I get to 100% as well, I'm never 100%, I don't think any wrestler is, I would love to face Kenny. I think it would almost be poetic if it can happen in New Japan, but once again, I'm a realist and I don't see it happening anytime soon. I just don't see it happening. If you're a fan, I'd hate for you to get anything from this and say 'it's in the works.' Nothing is in the works. It's definitely something I would sink my teeth into given the opportunity."