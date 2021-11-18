Chris Jericho Speaks About Not Watching WWE's Product

Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by Sports Media, where he spoke about not watching WWE.

“Not to be blasé about it but I really don’t care. It doesn’t matter to me. Even when we were in the wrestling war on Wednesday nights, we never followed what NXT did. Now when the demos came out, that’s why I started the Demo God. Everyone was talking about NXT and sometimes they’d be beating us in overall numbers. And I was like ‘you guys don’t get it. In the demo, we’re killing them.’ ‘Oh it doesn’t matter. It’s all about the [viewership.’ I realized very quickly years ago, it’s not about the overall number. It’s like ‘okay, there’s a million people watching this show and five hundred thousand watching this one. And the demo of the million is two hundred thousand, and the demo for the five hundred thousand is four hundred thousand. The five hundred thousand wins.’ And it’s like ‘how does that make sense?’ Because the demo is what people base the advertising rates on. It’s just the way of the world. 18 to 49 is the bread and butter. If you have a bunch of twelve years olds watching, that’s good because they grow into 18’s. If you’ve got a bunch of sixty-year-olds watching, not to be classless, because nobody really cares. That’s not the demo you’re going for.

Jericho also spoke about how AEW focuses on building it's own product up.