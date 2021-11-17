AEW Dynamite Results (November 17th 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! Happy (inter)National Cowboy Sh!t day! We have a huge AEW Dynamite tonight with all the fallout from an excellent PPV on Saturday when Hangman Adam Page was crowned AEW World Champion at Full Gear. We're in the Hangman's home state of Virginia and Excalibur, JR & Tony Schiavone are on commentary, so let's get straight to the wrestling!

The Elite Promo

Kenny says he hasn't watched the match back yet and everyone keeps asking him when's the rematch. Kenny then writes himself from AEW for a while and asks the Bucks to hold down the fort while he's gone. Adam Cole says he's got it and we get a brief moment of awkwardness. I'm glad Kenny is taking a break.

Hangman Adam Page Title Celebration

The Dark Order are in the ring and John Silver introduces Hangman who gets the huge ovation as expected when he comes down to the ring and for a while after he gets there. He interrupts the crowd telling he deserves it to tell them he didn't, he effing earned it. He says he's usually shyer and more reserved but now he's the champ, he'll do whatever the hell he wants. He then recalls the very first AEW press conference where he said the fans were his boss so asks them if he can stay in the ring to celebrate National Cowboy Shit Day with them and they clearly agree with that.

Hangman then references his next challenge, Bryan Danielson and his music hits and out he comes like clockwork. Danielson is due to wrestle Evil Uno tonight who is already in the ring with the Dark Order. Danielson said he came out to say one thing, Congratulations to Hangman. He says he's super excited for the match but to be fair, he's surprised and disappointed it's not Kenny Omega who's champion. Hangman fires back that it's not Kenny because he beat his ass on Saturday and did it in less than 30 minutes. Bryan tries to deescalate but then questions why Hangman isn't wrestling tonight because he wrestled the night after Wrestlemania. Hangman says that they can go right now if Bryan wants but Bryan backs down with excuses. Hangman says he knows Virginia is for lovers but he'll fight if Bryan wants to. They square off head-to-head but Dark Order gets between them. Danielson continues to poke the cowboy though saying his little friends won't let him fight because they know he'd lose and Hangman escapes to get a couple of shots in before we end the segment with Danielson rolling to the outside. Danielson begins his heel work that's necessary in this feud early.

Bryan Danielson defeated Evil Uno via Referee Stoppage (6:23)

When we come back from commercial, Danielson and Uno are now in the ring ready to have their match and that's a nice little segue. Danielson takes Uno down after the bell and gets him in a half crab but Uno makes the ropes. Danielson continues with his technical wrestling but Uno gets him down with a Shoulder tackle and then following a quick exchange, Uno gets the first two count with a roll up. Uno tries to chop Danielson but his strikes are no match for Bryan's who fires back with ones of his own. He backs Uno into the corner and attacks his back/kidney area with kicks till Aubrey forces the break. He allows Uno to his feet and that's a mistake as Uno fights back with rapid strikes and then a Hurricanrana which leads to another two count from a hanging Neckbreaker. Danielson's strikes then go up a gear as he drops Uno with a rolling elbow and then backs him into a corner before he hits two dropkicks but the third is met with Uno's boot. Uno goes up top for the Senton but he takes too long and Bryan gets the knee's up. Danielson hits the Busaiku knee and he has the match won but he refuses to go to the pin, instead stamping Uno's head into the mat before locking on the Triangle Choke which causes Uno to pass out.

After the match, Schiavone asks what happened between Hangman and Danielson and Danielson says because of Hangman, Uno got his head kicked in and now Danielson will go through the Dark Order, starting with Colt Cabana next week in Chicago.

MJF Promo

MJF cuts a promo after Full Gear and he says that him having Darby's paint all over him is actually Darby's shame. He then complains that everyone says that he can't wrestle but he proved them all wrong last Saturday. He says he's better than everyone and now we have no choice but to admit it. MJF was fired up for this promo.

Eddie Kingston Promo

Schiavone tries to ask Eddie about the Punk match but he's interrupted by 2point0 & Daniel Garcia who tell him he's always sad and has an excuse but Daniel Garcia lasted longer against Punk than he did and then Garcia and Eddie square off before Eddie tells him he's going to fight him.

Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii w/ Rocky Romero defeated The Butcher & The Blade w/ Matt Hardy & The Bunny via Pinfall (11:18)

Ishii starts off with Blade and just eats his strikes before dropping him with one. Ishii tags out to Cassidy and Cassidy does his usual hands in pockets spot before Butcher gets the blind tag and trucks him from behind. Butcher & Blade then keep Orange Cassidy in their corner and exchange tags whilst they beat Orange down and Ishii looks on from the apron. This continues throughout the commercial but Cassidy fires back to life as we come back, evading both opponents before nonchalantly making the tag out. Tomohiro Ishii comes in and just completely dominates The Blade an gets a two count from a Backdrop Suplex. The Blade manages to get a tag out and The Butcher and Ishii begin their Hoss fight. Butcher seems like he might have a chance as he backs Ishii into a corner but Ishii then walks him back to the other corner while eating strikes and then drops Butcher with one of his own. He gets a two count from a Superplex but then Blade breaks it up. This match then speeds up incredibly as we get more happening in the final two minutes than the rest of the match. Ishii drops Blade, tags out to Orange who gets caught on a Crossbody but turns it into a Stundog Millionaire on Butcher and then hits his DDT on Blade. He sets up for the Orange Punch but Butcher intercepts and takes him out which allows Butcher and Blade to hit the Drag the Lake for a two count which Ishii breaks up. Ishii tags in and then takes out both Butcher and Blade. Blade ends up with the Brass Knuckles but before he can use them, Rocky Romero stops him. Hardy attacks him and Cassidy takes him out from the top. Blade gets back in the ring with Ishii and gets hit with a huge Lariat and a Sheer Drop Brainbuster to get the pin.

Andrade El Idolo & FTR Interview

Andrade tells Cody and Pac he's beaten them both no matter what happened at Full Gear and then FTR set up an 8-man tag with their team being these three and Malakai against Cody and Death Triangle.

Tay Conti Promo

Tay said that she didn't lose on Saturday, she learned and next time she has a title shot, she's coming out as the new women's champion

Britt Baker Interview

Britt is her usual braggadocious self and then directs the attention to Jamie Hayter who has a TBS tournament match with Thunder Rosa next week and says Jamie will win.

Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Hikaru Shida via Submission (11:07) to advance to the TBS Championship Tournament Semi Final

Shida starts off hot as she knows that her knee is in danger if this goes too long and attacks Nyla with her knees and kicks. Nyla ends up inside the ring when Shida is out and as Hikaru tries to return to the ring, Nyla attacks her to take over the match. She concentrates her attack on that left knee that Shida has had attacked by Vickie and Serena Deeb in separate attacks and Vickie chokes Shida with a Kendo Stick when Nyla makes the ref turn his back. Shida turns the tables briefly outside the ring by using the barricade but takes too long setting up the chair and Nyla flattens her. Nyla sets Shida in the chair and goes for a Senton but Shida moves and Nyla crashes and burns. Shida then wastes the advantage by attacking Vickie and then Nyla beats her down when she gets back in the ring as we go to break. This continues throughout the early part of the break but Nyla misses a move halfway through as Shida tosses her into the barricade and follows it with a diving crossbody as we return but Serena attacks Shida before she gets back in the ring behind the refs back and Nyla then gets a two with her Guillotine Knee from the top. Nyla sets up for a Beast Bomb but Shida locks in the Triangle Choke. Nyla looks like she's going out but she powers out with a Powerbomb and follows that with a Senton on the knee. Nyla climbs to the top for a big Senton Atomico but misses and then Shida tries to follow up with the Katana but Nyla catches it and locks her in a standing Stretch Muffler and Shida has to tap.

Malakai Black Video Package

Malakai uses all his verbiage to basically say that they'll win the 8-man tag set up earlier and then continues to torment Cody. If I typed what he said it wouldn't make much sense so luckily you can watch it below.

MJF In Ring Promo

Max walks out to the ring with Shawn Spears and Wardlow and Spears asks the crowd to be quiet for MJF. Max then gets on the microphone and then begins to almost semi quote CM Punk's pipebomb promo a little whilst he puts himself over.

MJF then says that the rankings don't show how good he is and he deserves to be the next AEW champion and then I was right because out walks CM Punk himself. He stands across from MJF and there's a silence before MJF introduces himself to Punk and offers a handshake but Punk has learned from Eddie and just turns his back and walks away and leaves MJF looks completely stunned. You love to see it.

Darby Allin Interview

Darby tells Max he's not broken mentally and he will beat MJF next time and then Darby says he wants AEW's biggest and baddest and is interrupted by Billy Gunn who says that he’s just that. That will be a fun match!

Superkliq Promo

The Young Bucks and Adam Cole are back as they berate Jurassic Express and then they explain that the Bucks aren't cleared but on Rampage it will be Jurassic Express against Adam Cole and Bobby Fish.

Lio Rush & Dante Martin defeated The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) via Pinfall (10:29)

Lio and Dante attack at the end of The Acclaimed introducing themselves and this one gets off to a hot start. Dante starts off with Bowens and has him grabbing at air as he beats him down with rapid moves before tagging out to Lio who follows suit. Dante comes back in and Anthony catches him and attacks him in the corner with chops. Dante tries to fire back but Caster drags him out of the ring and throws him into the barricade. Max tags in and continues the offence as Dante is kept on the mat and then the Acclaimed start making quick tags to stay in control. Dante keeps trying to fight back but it's to no avail as we go to break. This pattern continues throughout the commercial but when we return, Dante begins to come to life and manages to get the tag after leaping over both of the Acclaimed and in comes Lio. Lio is the definition of a house on fire as he hits a flurry of offence and nearly pins Bowens. Lio misses a move from the top but gets hit by a chop block from Caster and then all four men get involved to cause a double down with Lio and Bowens still legal. They pull themself up at 8 and Bowens hits a release German Suplex and then Caster tags in and hits a huge clothesline and they hit the Acclaim to Fame but Dante breaks up the pin. Dante ends up hitting the Double Jump Moonsault which is now called the Nosedive and Lio hits the Frog Splash to get the pin.

Team Taz come out after the match and offer their condolences to Lio for his grandmother and Taz explains it's nothing personal that they're recruiting Dante. They explain why he should join them and tell him they'll be patient waiting for an answer.

Christian Cage & Jurassic Express Promo

This is basically Jurassic Express accepting the challenge laid down by Cole.

Jade Cargill vs Red Velvet Video Package

Velvet says she knows how to beat Jade this time and Jade tells Velvet she messed up when she attacked her and Mark last week.

Lucha Brothers Promo

And the final part of the 8-man tag speaks as Lucha Brothers say FTR couldn't beat them when they cheated so they don't stand a chance

Sammy Guevara defeated Jay Lethal via Pinfall (12:51) to retain the TNT Championship

Tony Nese is watching on from the crowd as this one gets underway. Sammy and Jay get off with some nice counter wrestling as Guevara teases a GTH and Lethal teases a Figure 4 before they exchange roll up pins. Lethal gets on top by attacking Sammy's ribs which are taped up and it looks like Jay Lethal has picked a match with a weakened champion. Lethal sends Sammy to the outside and goes for a Dive but Sammy meets him with a knee and then he flies at Lethal with a Tope Con Hilo before going for the Shooting Star back in the ring but Lethal gets his knees up for a double down as we head to break. Sammy rolls out of the ring to break the double down and Jay follows him but Sammy is hurt and the Doctor comes over to check. We hear Sammy saying he thinks his ribs are broken and asking to continue. Sammy pushes the doc away and returns to the ring as we come back from commercial and whilst he fires up initially, Jay gets him down again. He goes for Lethal Injection but Sammy avoids it and hits a Spanish Fly before Jay sends Sammy to the outside and goes for a Tope but Sammy catches it and counters with a Brainbuster on the outside. Sammy then misses a Senton Atomico through the timekeepers table and Jay thinks this is his chance. He goes for the big Elbow drop but Sammy counters with a roll up and then we go back to some nice reversal wrestling but eventually Lethal locks on the Figure 4 and Sammy struggles to make the rope but he does to break the hold. Lethal tries to lock on an Abdominal Stretch but Sammy counters out and goes for the GTH but can't lift him twice but at the third time of asking, he manages it and gets the victory with the pin.

The Inner Circle come out (minus Hager) to support Sammy after the match and Sammy and Jay shake hands.

Not the best Dynamite ever but also by no means the worst. Some great wrestling and interesting story beats but I look forward to the next few weeks to see how everything pans out. I'll be back on Friday for AEW Rampage and I'll be on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy if you wanna read my thoughts in 280 characters or less. Until next time, Adios.