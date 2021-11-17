Ric Flair Is Not Happy With Becky Lynch’s Recent Comments

So Disappointed! I Did This Out Of Respect For You @BeckyLynchWWE ! It Made You Millions & Made Me Nothing. After 40 Years Of Being The Man... The Company Doesn’t Own It, And Neither Do You! I’ll Always Be The Man! Ask Your Husband. pic.twitter.com/VjeyyMElG3

This is in response to recent reports that he sold rights to "The Man" trademark to WWE so Lynch could use it as a nickname and on merchandise.

The WWE Hall Of Famer tweeted, "So Disappointed! I Did This Out Of Respect For You @BeckyLynchWWE! It Made You Millions & Made Me Nothing. After 40 Years Of Being The Man… The Company Doesn’t Own It, And Neither Do You! I’ll Always Be The Man! Ask Your Husband."

Ric Flair has responded to Becky Lynch's recent comments claiming Ric is jealous of her and that he is trying to use her for clout to promote his new projects.

Big Names Backstage At Tonight's AEW Dynamite In Norfolk, Virginia

Fightful is reporting that The Briscoes are backstage tonight at AEW Dynamite in Norfolk, Virginia. This could be an indication that they have or are about to sign with All Elite Wrestling following [...] Nov 17 - Fightful is reporting that The Briscoes are backstage tonight at AEW Dynamite in Norfolk, Virginia. This could be an indication that they have or are about to sign with All Elite Wrestling following [...]

PHOTO: Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane Reveals A New Look

Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane has a new look. On Wednesday, former NXT and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane revealed her new look on Twitter. Sane recently moved back home to Japan, [...] Nov 17 - Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane has a new look. On Wednesday, former NXT and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane revealed her new look on Twitter. Sane recently moved back home to Japan, [...]

Cody Rhodes Foresees Himself Wrestling Full-Time Three More Years

AEW star Cody Rhodes recently appeared on Busted Open Radio during which he revealed he only foresees himself competing full-time for another three years in the ring. Says he only believes he'l[...] Nov 17 - AEW star Cody Rhodes recently appeared on Busted Open Radio during which he revealed he only foresees himself competing full-time for another three years in the ring. Says he only believes he'l[...]

Becky Lynch Addresses Incident With Charlotte Flair

We reported recently that, Charlotte Flair was involved in a backstage confrontation with Becky Lynch following a recent edition of SmackDown. During an appearance on The MMA Hour, Becky address[...] Nov 17 - We reported recently that, Charlotte Flair was involved in a backstage confrontation with Becky Lynch following a recent edition of SmackDown. During an appearance on The MMA Hour, Becky address[...]

Becky Lynch Explains Why AEW Is Good For Everyone

Becky Lynch has revealed she watched All Elite Wrestling and views it as an alternative to WWE programming. The Raw Women’s Champion discussed AEW in an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Hel[...] Nov 17 - Becky Lynch has revealed she watched All Elite Wrestling and views it as an alternative to WWE programming. The Raw Women’s Champion discussed AEW in an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Hel[...]

Episodes Announced For WWE Ruthless Aggression Season Two

WWE has officially announced some episode titles for the second season of their Ruthless Aggression series which will premiere on November 21 and 22 on Peacock and WWE Network: November 21:- “H[...] Nov 17 - WWE has officially announced some episode titles for the second season of their Ruthless Aggression series which will premiere on November 21 and 22 on Peacock and WWE Network: November 21:- “H[...]

WWE NXT Viewership Drops Again, Key 18-49 Demo Plummets

This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 574,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from last week’s that did 603,000. The show only pulled in a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demogr[...] Nov 17 - This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 574,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from last week’s that did 603,000. The show only pulled in a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demogr[...]

News on AEW Full Gear Pay-Per-View Buys

This past Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis reportedly drew an estimated 145,000 pay-per-view buys, according to Wrestlenomics. The butyrate is roughly[...] Nov 17 - This past Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis reportedly drew an estimated 145,000 pay-per-view buys, according to Wrestlenomics. The butyrate is roughly[...]

Update On When WWE Plans To Move To Their New Global Headquarters

The Stamford Advocate is reporting that WWE is targeting late 2022 to start moving employees to its new global headquarters having been at Titan Tower since 1985. The move to their new headquarters b[...] Nov 17 - The Stamford Advocate is reporting that WWE is targeting late 2022 to start moving employees to its new global headquarters having been at Titan Tower since 1985. The move to their new headquarters b[...]

Chelsea Green On Possible AEW Run: "Maybe 2022 is my year."

Chelsea Green was recently interviewed by WrestlingNews.co, where she spoke about her hopes of joining the All Elite Wrestling roster in 2022. "The one promotion I haven't done is AEW. I've done ev[...] Nov 17 - Chelsea Green was recently interviewed by WrestlingNews.co, where she spoke about her hopes of joining the All Elite Wrestling roster in 2022. "The one promotion I haven't done is AEW. I've done ev[...]

Edge Reveals Wrestling A Match Knocks It Out Of Him For 2-3 Weeks

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall Of Famer Edge discussed how long it takes him to recover from a match these days, noting that it’s around 2-3 weeks. Check out the hig[...] Nov 17 - During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall Of Famer Edge discussed how long it takes him to recover from a match these days, noting that it’s around 2-3 weeks. Check out the hig[...]

WWE Tribute to the Troops Draws Over Two Million Viewers

This past Sunday’s WWE Tribute to the Troops 2021, which aired on FOX, was watched by 2.030 million viewers, according to Wrestlenomics. The show was taped on October 15 from the Toyota A[...] Nov 17 - This past Sunday’s WWE Tribute to the Troops 2021, which aired on FOX, was watched by 2.030 million viewers, according to Wrestlenomics. The show was taped on October 15 from the Toyota A[...]

Kenny Omega Might Be Out Of Ring Action For A While

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega could be out of the ring for a while with a new report suggesting he is in need of surgery. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kenny Omega may require surge[...] Nov 17 - Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega could be out of the ring for a while with a new report suggesting he is in need of surgery. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kenny Omega may require surge[...]

WWE Authority Figure Files Trademark For New Nickname

WWE producer and authority figure Adam Pearce has filed a new trademark for another nickname. In October he filed for "Scrap Iron" which he used on the independent wrestling scene. The new filing was[...] Nov 17 - WWE producer and authority figure Adam Pearce has filed a new trademark for another nickname. In October he filed for "Scrap Iron" which he used on the independent wrestling scene. The new filing was[...]

Ric Flair On If Vince McMahon Holds Wrestlers Back From Succeeding

Ric Flair’s “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast debuted today with Mark Madden as the host. One of the topics discussed was the notion that Vince McMahon holds people back in WWE, to [...] Nov 17 - Ric Flair’s “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast debuted today with Mark Madden as the host. One of the topics discussed was the notion that Vince McMahon holds people back in WWE, to [...]

Jim Cornette Says Tony Khan 'Did Something Right For Once'

During his recent podcast, Jim Cornette was placed about the recent AEW signing of now-former Ring of Honor star Jay Lethal, he even congratulated Tony Khan for the decision. "By the way, we really[...] Nov 17 - During his recent podcast, Jim Cornette was placed about the recent AEW signing of now-former Ring of Honor star Jay Lethal, he even congratulated Tony Khan for the decision. "By the way, we really[...]

AEW Stayed At Different Hotel During Full Gear Weekend Out Of Respect For Friends Of Eddie Guerrero

AEW Full Gear 2021 was held last Saturday in Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center. WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed that AEW decided to stay at a different hotel out of respect for those who[...] Nov 17 - AEW Full Gear 2021 was held last Saturday in Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center. WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed that AEW decided to stay at a different hotel out of respect for those who[...]

Zelina Vega Was Upset Her WWE Return Was Spoiled Online

Zelina Vega was recently interviewed on the Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast and discussed being unhappy that her return to WWE being was spoiled online. Vega returned to WWE in July 2021 h[...] Nov 17 - Zelina Vega was recently interviewed on the Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast and discussed being unhappy that her return to WWE being was spoiled online. Vega returned to WWE in July 2021 h[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT

AEW has announced an action-packed lineup for tonight’s Dynamite on TNT. Check out the card for the show below: - The Butcher & The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii - TNT Cha[...] Nov 17 - AEW has announced an action-packed lineup for tonight’s Dynamite on TNT. Check out the card for the show below: - The Butcher & The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii - TNT Cha[...]

Monday's WWE RAW Viewership Up A Litte For Survivor Series Go-Home Show

Monday's November 15 episode of WWE RAW increased in viewership from last week. According to ShowBuzz Daily, the episode drew an average of 1.584 million viewers over three hours on USA Network,[...] Nov 17 - Monday's November 15 episode of WWE RAW increased in viewership from last week. According to ShowBuzz Daily, the episode drew an average of 1.584 million viewers over three hours on USA Network,[...]

Ric Flair: "I'd rather die in the ring if I have to go."

On the latest episode of Wooo Nation Uncensored, Ric Flair revealed that he is hoping to have at least one more match in his career. "Most assuredly, and a lot of conversation. That talk hasn't hap[...] Nov 17 - On the latest episode of Wooo Nation Uncensored, Ric Flair revealed that he is hoping to have at least one more match in his career. "Most assuredly, and a lot of conversation. That talk hasn't hap[...]

NJPW World Tag League Tournament Night 2 Results

NJPW held night two of its World Tag League tournament today from Techno Hall West Hall in Toyama, Japan, airing on NJPW World. The results are as follows: - Ryohei Oiwa vs. Yuto Nakashima - Worl[...] Nov 17 - NJPW held night two of its World Tag League tournament today from Techno Hall West Hall in Toyama, Japan, airing on NJPW World. The results are as follows: - Ryohei Oiwa vs. Yuto Nakashima - Worl[...]

NWA PowerrrSurge (11/16/2021) Results

NWA held their latest PowerrrSurge episode last night on November 16 on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - JTG vs. Slice Boogie ended in a no-contest - Kiera Hogan def. Kenzie Paige - Melina[...] Nov 17 - NWA held their latest PowerrrSurge episode last night on November 16 on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - JTG vs. Slice Boogie ended in a no-contest - Kiera Hogan def. Kenzie Paige - Melina[...]