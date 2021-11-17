Big Names Backstage At Tonight's AEW Dynamite In Norfolk, Virginia
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 17, 2021
Fightful is reporting that The Briscoes are backstage tonight at AEW Dynamite in Norfolk, Virginia.
This could be an indication that they have or are about to sign with All Elite Wrestling following ROH recently announcing they are letting all talent out of their contracts while they go on hiatus.
On Sunday, longtime ROH star Jay Lethal made his AEW debut at Full Gear.
It should be noted that The Briscoes appearing on tonight's Dynamite isn't confirmed.
