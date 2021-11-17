It should be noted that The Briscoes appearing on tonight's Dynamite isn't confirmed.

This could be an indication that they have or are about to sign with All Elite Wrestling following ROH recently announcing they are letting all talent out of their contracts while they go on hiatus.

Fightful is reporting that The Briscoes are backstage tonight at AEW Dynamite in Norfolk, Virginia.

» More News From This Feed

Ric Flair Is Not Happy With Becky Lynch’s Recent Comments

Ric Flair has responded to Becky Lynch's recent comments claiming Ric is jealous of her and that he is trying to use her for clout to promote his new [...] Nov 17 - Ric Flair has responded to Becky Lynch's recent comments claiming Ric is jealous of her and that he is trying to use her for clout to promote his new [...]

Big Names Backstage At Tonight's AEW Dynamite In Norfolk, Virginia

Fightful is reporting that The Briscoes are backstage tonight at AEW Dynamite in Norfolk, Virginia. This could be an indication that they have or are[...] Nov 17 - Fightful is reporting that The Briscoes are backstage tonight at AEW Dynamite in Norfolk, Virginia. This could be an indication that they have or are[...]

PHOTO: Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane Reveals A New Look

Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane has a new look. On Wednesday, former NXT and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane revealed her new look on Twitte[...] Nov 17 - Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane has a new look. On Wednesday, former NXT and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane revealed her new look on Twitte[...]

Cody Rhodes Foresees Himself Wrestling Full-Time Three More Years

AEW star Cody Rhodes recently appeared on Busted Open Radio during which he revealed he only foresees himself competing full-time for another three ye[...] Nov 17 - AEW star Cody Rhodes recently appeared on Busted Open Radio during which he revealed he only foresees himself competing full-time for another three ye[...]

Becky Lynch Addresses Incident With Charlotte Flair

We reported recently that, Charlotte Flair was involved in a backstage confrontation with Becky Lynch following a recent edition of SmackDown. During[...] Nov 17 - We reported recently that, Charlotte Flair was involved in a backstage confrontation with Becky Lynch following a recent edition of SmackDown. During[...]

Becky Lynch Explains Why AEW Is Good For Everyone

Becky Lynch has revealed she watched All Elite Wrestling and views it as an alternative to WWE programming. The Raw Women’s Champion discussed [...] Nov 17 - Becky Lynch has revealed she watched All Elite Wrestling and views it as an alternative to WWE programming. The Raw Women’s Champion discussed [...]

Episodes Announced For WWE Ruthless Aggression Season Two

WWE has officially announced some episode titles for the second season of their Ruthless Aggression series which will premiere on November 21 and 22 o[...] Nov 17 - WWE has officially announced some episode titles for the second season of their Ruthless Aggression series which will premiere on November 21 and 22 o[...]

WWE NXT Viewership Drops Again, Key 18-49 Demo Plummets

This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 574,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from last week’s that did 603,000. The show on[...] Nov 17 - This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 574,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from last week’s that did 603,000. The show on[...]

News on AEW Full Gear Pay-Per-View Buys

This past Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis reportedly drew an estimated 145,000 pay-per-view buys, ac[...] Nov 17 - This past Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis reportedly drew an estimated 145,000 pay-per-view buys, ac[...]

Update On When WWE Plans To Move To Their New Global Headquarters

The Stamford Advocate is reporting that WWE is targeting late 2022 to start moving employees to its new global headquarters having been at Titan Tower[...] Nov 17 - The Stamford Advocate is reporting that WWE is targeting late 2022 to start moving employees to its new global headquarters having been at Titan Tower[...]

Chelsea Green On Possible AEW Run: "Maybe 2022 is my year."

Chelsea Green was recently interviewed by WrestlingNews.co, where she spoke about her hopes of joining the All Elite Wrestling roster in 2022. "The[...] Nov 17 - Chelsea Green was recently interviewed by WrestlingNews.co, where she spoke about her hopes of joining the All Elite Wrestling roster in 2022. "The[...]

Edge Reveals Wrestling A Match Knocks It Out Of Him For 2-3 Weeks

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall Of Famer Edge discussed how long it takes him to recover from a match these days, noting th[...] Nov 17 - During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall Of Famer Edge discussed how long it takes him to recover from a match these days, noting th[...]

WWE Tribute to the Troops Draws Over Two Million Viewers

This past Sunday’s WWE Tribute to the Troops 2021, which aired on FOX, was watched by 2.030 million viewers, according to Wrestlenomics. [...] Nov 17 - This past Sunday’s WWE Tribute to the Troops 2021, which aired on FOX, was watched by 2.030 million viewers, according to Wrestlenomics. [...]

Kenny Omega Might Be Out Of Ring Action For A While

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega could be out of the ring for a while with a new report suggesting he is in need of surgery. According to Mike J[...] Nov 17 - Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega could be out of the ring for a while with a new report suggesting he is in need of surgery. According to Mike J[...]

WWE Authority Figure Files Trademark For New Nickname

WWE producer and authority figure Adam Pearce has filed a new trademark for another nickname. In October he filed for "Scrap Iron" which he used on th[...] Nov 17 - WWE producer and authority figure Adam Pearce has filed a new trademark for another nickname. In October he filed for "Scrap Iron" which he used on th[...]

Ric Flair On If Vince McMahon Holds Wrestlers Back From Succeeding

Ric Flair’s “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast debuted today with Mark Madden as the host. One of the topics discussed was the notio[...] Nov 17 - Ric Flair’s “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast debuted today with Mark Madden as the host. One of the topics discussed was the notio[...]

Jim Cornette Says Tony Khan 'Did Something Right For Once'

During his recent podcast, Jim Cornette was placed about the recent AEW signing of now-former Ring of Honor star Jay Lethal, he even congratulated Ton[...] Nov 17 - During his recent podcast, Jim Cornette was placed about the recent AEW signing of now-former Ring of Honor star Jay Lethal, he even congratulated Ton[...]

AEW Stayed At Different Hotel During Full Gear Weekend Out Of Respect For Friends Of Eddie Guerrero

AEW Full Gear 2021 was held last Saturday in Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center. WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed that AEW decided to stay[...] Nov 17 - AEW Full Gear 2021 was held last Saturday in Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center. WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed that AEW decided to stay[...]

Zelina Vega Was Upset Her WWE Return Was Spoiled Online

Zelina Vega was recently interviewed on the Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast and discussed being unhappy that her return to WWE being was sp[...] Nov 17 - Zelina Vega was recently interviewed on the Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast and discussed being unhappy that her return to WWE being was sp[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT

AEW has announced an action-packed lineup for tonight’s Dynamite on TNT. Check out the card for the show below: - The Butcher & The Blade [...] Nov 17 - AEW has announced an action-packed lineup for tonight’s Dynamite on TNT. Check out the card for the show below: - The Butcher & The Blade [...]

Monday's WWE RAW Viewership Up A Litte For Survivor Series Go-Home Show

Monday's November 15 episode of WWE RAW increased in viewership from last week. According to ShowBuzz Daily, the episode drew an average of 1.58[...] Nov 17 - Monday's November 15 episode of WWE RAW increased in viewership from last week. According to ShowBuzz Daily, the episode drew an average of 1.58[...]

Ric Flair: "I'd rather die in the ring if I have to go."

On the latest episode of Wooo Nation Uncensored, Ric Flair revealed that he is hoping to have at least one more match in his career. "Most assuredl[...] Nov 17 - On the latest episode of Wooo Nation Uncensored, Ric Flair revealed that he is hoping to have at least one more match in his career. "Most assuredl[...]

NJPW World Tag League Tournament Night 2 Results

NJPW held night two of its World Tag League tournament today from Techno Hall West Hall in Toyama, Japan, airing on NJPW World. The results are as fo[...] Nov 17 - NJPW held night two of its World Tag League tournament today from Techno Hall West Hall in Toyama, Japan, airing on NJPW World. The results are as fo[...]

NWA PowerrrSurge (11/16/2021) Results

NWA held their latest PowerrrSurge episode last night on November 16 on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - JTG vs. Slice Boogie ended in a no-[...] Nov 17 - NWA held their latest PowerrrSurge episode last night on November 16 on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - JTG vs. Slice Boogie ended in a no-[...]