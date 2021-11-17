Cody Rhodes Foresees Himself Wrestling Full-Time Three More Years

AEW star Cody Rhodes recently appeared on Busted Open Radio during which he revealed he only foresees himself competing full-time for another three years in the ring.

Says he only believes he'll be wrestling for 3 more years:

"You don’t wanna drop an absolute on anybody but I don’t have a lot left in my career. I don’t have another 10 years. It’s probably three more years full-time wrestling and I wanna get every accolade I can get my hands on. I wanna be the best ‘me’ I ever was as a pro wrestler and the way I’m gonna do it is as me. If we try really hard to rope me into babyface, rope me into heel, I think we’re gonna miss this wonderful moment. Like you said, Indianapolis was a total home game."

On wrestling in different markets and looking at them as "home" or "away" games:

"That’s what Arn Anderson says, it’s either gonna be a home or an away game. I know walking into certain markets it’s gonna be an away game. Very likely, New York City, that’s an away game. Walking to Atlanta, Georgia, that’s a home game. Indianapolis was a home game, Miami was a home game. That’s the greatest energy and the greatest gift the fans could give me is to keep doing what they’re doing."