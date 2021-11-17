Becky Lynch Addresses Incident With Charlotte Flair

We reported recently that, Charlotte Flair was involved in a backstage confrontation with Becky Lynch following a recent edition of SmackDown.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour, Becky addressed the incident and what went down:

“Look, it was supposed to go a certain way and when I saw it happening, I was like, ‘I knew it, I knew it’ and I told people beforehand this was what was going to happen. She was going to make it really hard to do this angle and then it happened, and so, I just lost it, I lost it. Because I was able to process it because I knew this was going to happen, I knew I wasn’t going to be able to do my thing and there was just no need for it, there was no need for it. Because at the end of the day, it wasn’t about me, it was about Sasha and her getting into something and so, this is stupid, this is just ridiculous. We need to go out there and be able to trust each other because that’s what this is. We need to be able to trust that one person is going to do what they said they were going to do.”

Becky also commented on Ric Flair’s "there isn’t enough choreography to save you" tweet:

"Look, I saw that tweet, the one you are referring to. The one I’m kind of referring to and I looked at it and I wrote out a response that would have been quite biting and I deleted it and I let it go because I think it’s really sad because this is a legend at one point. Now, this legend, sixteen-time world champion, Ric Flair is now jealous of me? That’s cool for me and is now trying to use me to get clout to promote whatever he has going on next because he’s dug himself in a hole with other things. So, I was kind of like, ahh, let me let him have it because it’s kind of sad, you know? It’s kind of sad."