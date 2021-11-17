Becky Lynch Explains Why AEW Is Good For Everyone

Becky Lynch has revealed she watched All Elite Wrestling and views it as an alternative to WWE programming.

The Raw Women’s Champion discussed AEW in an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

Here is what she told Helwani:

"I watch everything. Competition is great, it’s great for the creative because I think it drives everybody. I think Vince works incredibly well when he’s pushed by competition and I think for the stars it gives options. Look if you don’t like vanilla you go with chocolate, if you don’t like strawberry you go for butterscotch. There’s options for everyone, for wrestlers, and it’s great."

She added:

"I consider them an alternative, I think that’s the best way to put it. I consider them the alternative. Their product is different from our product and so we offer a different product than they do."

WOf course [she watches AEW]. I think it’s important and if you love this you try to be in tune with everything that’s happening because then you know what people are doing or people are not doing.”

“So it’s one of those things where we’re all wrestlers, we all love the sport and so sometimes we can come up with the same ideas at the same time so it’s important to know well is somebody doing this, is somebody doing that, how do I be different in this giant sea of content? Because there is a lot of wrestling on TV right now.W