WWE NXT Viewership Drops Again, Key 18-49 Demo Plummets

This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 574,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from last week’s that did 603,000.

The show only pulled in a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is down from last week’s 0.15 demo rating. This is an area the company is trying to focus on retaining not losing, so this number isn't good news.

This was the lowest total viewership the show has done since the rebranding of the show to NXT 2.0.

The show ranked #55 on cable for the night.