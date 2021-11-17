News on AEW Full Gear Pay-Per-View Buys

This past Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis reportedly drew an estimated 145,000 pay-per-view buys, according to Wrestlenomics.

The butyrate is roughly $7 million in pay-per-view revenue before AEW’s split with distributors. The estimate is the company made around $3 million in pay-per-view revenue.

The buys were down on the All Out 2021 PPV back in September which had 205,000 estimated buys, however, the event now has the second-most pay-per-view buys in AEW history.

This early estimate of 145,000 pay-per-view buys reflects all buys worldwide, traditional and digital, live and late.

Traditional cable and satellite are still to report and this could include a further 10% of buys.