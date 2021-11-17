Chelsea Green On Possible AEW Run: "Maybe 2022 is my year."

"I think Deonna and I have unfinished business together as a team. We never explored that as much as we wished we could have. That is absolutely going to happen in some fashion. Whether it's IMPACT or not, I don't know. Now the world is our oyster with the independent scene and it's booming. Maybe you'll see it at Warrior Wrestling or GCW or IMPACT or NWA. Deonna and I are going to go down fighting for that tag team to happen."

"Never say never. Mickie and I, we want it. We absolutely want it. I think you all got a glimpse of that in April. At some point, we will do whatever it takes to get that matchup."

Green was asked about the possibility of a match against Mickie James.

"The one promotion I haven't done is AEW. I've done everything else but has yet to step in the official AEW ring. I was at All In, the only female match on the card, but it's time to explore that option. It's something I haven't explored in the past six months. Maybe 2022 is my year."

Chelsea Green was recently interviewed by WrestlingNews.co, where she spoke about her hopes of joining the All Elite Wrestling roster in 2022.

Edge Reveals Wrestling A Match Knocks It Out Of Him For 2-3 Weeks

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall Of Famer Edge discussed how long it takes him to recover from a match these days, noting that it’s around 2-3 weeks. Check out the hig[...] Nov 17 - During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall Of Famer Edge discussed how long it takes him to recover from a match these days, noting that it’s around 2-3 weeks. Check out the hig[...]

WWE Tribute to the Troops Draws Over Two Million Viewers

This past Sunday’s WWE Tribute to the Troops 2021, which aired on FOX, was watched by 2.030 million viewers, according to Wrestlenomics. The show was taped on October 15 from the Toyota A[...] Nov 17 - This past Sunday’s WWE Tribute to the Troops 2021, which aired on FOX, was watched by 2.030 million viewers, according to Wrestlenomics. The show was taped on October 15 from the Toyota A[...]

Kenny Omega Might Be Out Of Ring Action For A While

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega could be out of the ring for a while with a new report suggesting he is in need of surgery. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kenny Omega may require surge[...] Nov 17 - Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega could be out of the ring for a while with a new report suggesting he is in need of surgery. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kenny Omega may require surge[...]

WWE Authority Figure Files Trademark For New Nickname

WWE producer and authority figure Adam Pearce has filed a new trademark for another nickname. In October he filed for "Scrap Iron" which he used on the independent wrestling scene. The new filing was[...] Nov 17 - WWE producer and authority figure Adam Pearce has filed a new trademark for another nickname. In October he filed for "Scrap Iron" which he used on the independent wrestling scene. The new filing was[...]

Ric Flair On If Vince McMahon Holds Wrestlers Back From Succeeding

Ric Flair’s “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast debuted today with Mark Madden as the host. One of the topics discussed was the notion that Vince McMahon holds people back in WWE, to [...] Nov 17 - Ric Flair’s “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast debuted today with Mark Madden as the host. One of the topics discussed was the notion that Vince McMahon holds people back in WWE, to [...]

Jim Cornette Says Tony Khan 'Did Something Right For Once'

During his recent podcast, Jim Cornette was placed about the recent AEW signing of now-former Ring of Honor star Jay Lethal, he even congratulated Tony Khan for the decision. "By the way, we really[...] Nov 17 - During his recent podcast, Jim Cornette was placed about the recent AEW signing of now-former Ring of Honor star Jay Lethal, he even congratulated Tony Khan for the decision. "By the way, we really[...]

AEW Stayed At Different Hotel During Full Gear Weekend Out Of Respect For Friends Of Eddie Guerrero

AEW Full Gear 2021 was held last Saturday in Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center. WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed that AEW decided to stay at a different hotel out of respect for those who[...] Nov 17 - AEW Full Gear 2021 was held last Saturday in Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center. WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed that AEW decided to stay at a different hotel out of respect for those who[...]

Zelina Vega Was Upset Her WWE Return Was Spoiled Online

Zelina Vega was recently interviewed on the Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast and discussed being unhappy that her return to WWE being was spoiled online. Vega returned to WWE in July 2021 h[...] Nov 17 - Zelina Vega was recently interviewed on the Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast and discussed being unhappy that her return to WWE being was spoiled online. Vega returned to WWE in July 2021 h[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT

AEW has announced an action-packed lineup for tonight’s Dynamite on TNT. Check out the card for the show below: - The Butcher & The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii - TNT Cha[...] Nov 17 - AEW has announced an action-packed lineup for tonight’s Dynamite on TNT. Check out the card for the show below: - The Butcher & The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii - TNT Cha[...]

Monday's WWE RAW Viewership Up A Litte For Survivor Series Go-Home Show

Monday's November 15 episode of WWE RAW increased in viewership from last week. According to ShowBuzz Daily, the episode drew an average of 1.584 million viewers over three hours on USA Network,[...] Nov 17 - Monday's November 15 episode of WWE RAW increased in viewership from last week. According to ShowBuzz Daily, the episode drew an average of 1.584 million viewers over three hours on USA Network,[...]

Ric Flair: "I'd rather die in the ring if I have to go."

On the latest episode of Wooo Nation Uncensored, Ric Flair revealed that he is hoping to have at least one more match in his career. "Most assuredly, and a lot of conversation. That talk hasn't hap[...] Nov 17 - On the latest episode of Wooo Nation Uncensored, Ric Flair revealed that he is hoping to have at least one more match in his career. "Most assuredly, and a lot of conversation. That talk hasn't hap[...]

NJPW World Tag League Tournament Night 2 Results

NJPW held night two of its World Tag League tournament today from Techno Hall West Hall in Toyama, Japan, airing on NJPW World. The results are as follows: - Ryohei Oiwa vs. Yuto Nakashima - Worl[...] Nov 17 - NJPW held night two of its World Tag League tournament today from Techno Hall West Hall in Toyama, Japan, airing on NJPW World. The results are as follows: - Ryohei Oiwa vs. Yuto Nakashima - Worl[...]

NWA PowerrrSurge (11/16/2021) Results

NWA held their latest PowerrrSurge episode last night on November 16 on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - JTG vs. Slice Boogie ended in a no-contest - Kiera Hogan def. Kenzie Paige - Melina[...] Nov 17 - NWA held their latest PowerrrSurge episode last night on November 16 on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - JTG vs. Slice Boogie ended in a no-contest - Kiera Hogan def. Kenzie Paige - Melina[...]

Jeff Hardy Reveals Details Behind His WWE Contract

Jeff Hardy was recently interviewed by BT Sport during which he revealed one of the terms of his WWE contract, revealing he signed a two-year deal that included the rights to his old theme song called[...] Nov 16 - Jeff Hardy was recently interviewed by BT Sport during which he revealed one of the terms of his WWE contract, revealing he signed a two-year deal that included the rights to his old theme song called[...]

SPOILERS For This Week’s WWE Main Event & 205 Live

WWE taped matches before Monday’s RAW to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event, also 205 Live was taped prior to NXT. WWE Main Event - Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander defeat[...] Nov 16 - WWE taped matches before Monday’s RAW to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event, also 205 Live was taped prior to NXT. WWE Main Event - Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander defeat[...]

AEW Dark Results (November 17th 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means. It's time for AEW Dark episode 117 and once again, this was filmed alongside the TV shows so we have a hot crowd for the 12 matches AEW have booked tonight. Wit[...] Nov 16 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means. It's time for AEW Dark episode 117 and once again, this was filmed alongside the TV shows so we have a hot crowd for the 12 matches AEW have booked tonight. Wit[...]

North American Championship Match Made Official For Next Week’s NXT 2.0

An NXT North American Championship Triple Threat match has been made official for next week’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network. During last week’s show, Pete Dunne won against North Amer[...] Nov 16 - An NXT North American Championship Triple Threat match has been made official for next week’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network. During last week’s show, Pete Dunne won against North Amer[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results - 11/16/21

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (November 16, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to NXT 2.0! Beth Phoenix, Wade Ba[...] Nov 16 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (November 16, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to NXT 2.0! Beth Phoenix, Wade Ba[...]

Beth Phoenix Discusses Real Life Feud Between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

Beth Phoenix appeared on Busted Open Radio ahead of tonight’s NXT 2.0 broadcast during which she gave her thoughts on the real-life feud between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Here is what sh[...] Nov 16 - Beth Phoenix appeared on Busted Open Radio ahead of tonight’s NXT 2.0 broadcast during which she gave her thoughts on the real-life feud between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Here is what sh[...]

Ric Flair On CM Punk and Bryan Danielson's Contribution To AEW, 'I Don’t Know What They’ve Contributed'

During a preview for his new Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair was asked about what CM Punk and Bryan Danielson have contributed to AEW since their debut. Here is what he said: &[...] Nov 16 - During a preview for his new Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair was asked about what CM Punk and Bryan Danielson have contributed to AEW since their debut. Here is what he said: &[...]

GCW Announces Detroit Return In January 2022

GCW will be making a return to Detroit in January 2022 in a famous venue. The company announced on Tuesday that they will be heading to the city on January 14, 2022, for a show at Harpo’s Theat[...] Nov 16 - GCW will be making a return to Detroit in January 2022 in a famous venue. The company announced on Tuesday that they will be heading to the city on January 14, 2022, for a show at Harpo’s Theat[...]

Madusa/Alundra Blayze Is Working With The NWA In A Backstage Role

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze/Madusa revealed on her Instagram account that she has joined the NWA in a backstage role. Here is what she posted: “It is with great honor to to share a huge a[...] Nov 16 - WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze/Madusa revealed on her Instagram account that she has joined the NWA in a backstage role. Here is what she posted: “It is with great honor to to share a huge a[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Set To Become A TV-14 Rated Show?

WWE is looking to expand their reach to teenage viewers and in order to do that one such consideration is to change the TV rating for their televisions shows, much like they did during The Attitude Er[...] Nov 16 - WWE is looking to expand their reach to teenage viewers and in order to do that one such consideration is to change the TV rating for their televisions shows, much like they did during The Attitude Er[...]