Edge Reveals Wrestling A Match Knocks It Out Of Him For 2-3 Weeks

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall Of Famer Edge discussed how long it takes him to recover from a match these days, noting that it’s around 2-3 weeks.

Check out the highlights below:

On needing longer to recover from matches these days:

"I think what I’ve learned is the self-care and recuperation just takes longer. Before when you could do it every night, that’s not the case anymore. Now after a match, I feel great, maybe I could do one the next day, but that’s pretty rare. It’s usually a good two to three weeks until I’m like, ‘okay, I’m alright, I think everything is knocked out of my system.’ The cryotherapy I did, the sauna I did cold plunges, I stretched, I did yoga, I got a massage, all of those things that I never did before, now they’re a necessity."

On working with new talent since returning:

"To have this opportunity again and work with a whole new era. I came in in the Attitude Era, then I was there through the Ruthless Aggression Era. But I didn’t get my hands on any of the talents in this new era. Man, when I was like, ‘okay I get to work with Rollins. I get to work with Reigns, and then everybody else that I still want to work with.’ That’s so exciting for me. If I can impart any bit of knowledge while that’s happening. Like Terry Funk did for me, like Jerry Lawler, Hogan, Flair, Shawn, Taker, like all those guys did for me, then it’s a win."

On his wife Beth Phoenix:

"I always have been and her work ethic. What she won’t talk about is the fact she’s juggling that and being the most hands-on mom she can possibly be. In the midst of a pandemic, which I know we’re all dealing with, right? That’s a lot of plates to keep up in the air. For instance, she did NXT, she hopped on the jet with everybody, up to New York. Got up at 4, woke up at 8, banged out that album in four hours, which she wrote by the way. Then flew home right into picking up the girls from school. It’s her work ethic."