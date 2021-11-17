WWE Authority Figure Files Trademark For New Nickname

WWE producer and authority figure Adam Pearce has filed a new trademark for another nickname. In October he filed for "Scrap Iron" which he used on the independent wrestling scene.

The new filing was made on November 8, 2021, with Pearce applying for term "Scrap Daddy" for entertainment purposes, as seen below:

“Mark For: SCRAP DADDY™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, providing professional wrestling and sports exhibitions, shows, and performances by professional manager, wrestler, referee, promoter, producer, live event director, coach, on-screen-official, commissioner, and entertainer rendered live and through all forms of broadcast media, including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online services; Providing wrestling and sporting interviews, news reports, comments, writings, entertainment, and information rendered live and through all forms of media, including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online services.”