Ric Flair On If Vince McMahon Holds Wrestlers Back From Succeeding
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 17, 2021
Ric Flair’s
“Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast debuted today with Mark Madden as the host. One of the topics discussed was the notion that Vince McMahon holds people back in WWE, to which Flair disagrees.
Here is what he said:
"I know with WWE, if you’re really good, you’re going to be on TV. People complain about not having the opportunity or that they’re being held back. Well, you’re never going to be held back if you’re better. I will never buy that as an excuse."
Flair said McMahon does give Superstars a shot to prove themselves if they ask:
"If you’re better than somebody that’s on the show, and you knock on his door and say, ‘Mr. McMahon, I would like a chance to prove that I’m better than he or she’, he’ll give it to you. He’s not going to hold anybody back. In a lot of their minds, they’re better, but they’re not. It’s good to have self-confidence, self-esteem, and feel good about yourself, but he’s not holding anybody back."
