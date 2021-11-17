What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT

Check out the card for the show below:

Kenny Omega Might Be Out Of Ring Action For A While

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega could be out of the ring for a while with a new report suggesting he is in need of surgery. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kenny Omega may require surge[...] Nov 17 - Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega could be out of the ring for a while with a new report suggesting he is in need of surgery. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kenny Omega may require surge[...]

WWE Authority Figure Files Trademark For New Nickname

WWE producer and authority figure Adam Pearce has filed a new trademark for another nickname. In October he filed for "Scrap Iron" which he used on the independent wrestling scene. The new filing was[...] Nov 17 - WWE producer and authority figure Adam Pearce has filed a new trademark for another nickname. In October he filed for "Scrap Iron" which he used on the independent wrestling scene. The new filing was[...]

Ric Flair On If Vince McMahon Holds Wrestlers Back From Succeeding

Ric Flair’s “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast debuted today with Mark Madden as the host. One of the topics discussed was the notion that Vince McMahon holds people back in WWE, to [...] Nov 17 - Ric Flair’s “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast debuted today with Mark Madden as the host. One of the topics discussed was the notion that Vince McMahon holds people back in WWE, to [...]

Jim Cornette Says Tony Khan 'Did Something Right For Once'

During his recent podcast, Jim Cornette was placed about the recent AEW signing of now-former Ring of Honor star Jay Lethal, he even congregated Tony Khan for the decision. "By the way, we really h[...] Nov 17 - During his recent podcast, Jim Cornette was placed about the recent AEW signing of now-former Ring of Honor star Jay Lethal, he even congregated Tony Khan for the decision. "By the way, we really h[...]

AEW Stayed At Different Hotel During Full Gear Weekend Out Of Respect For Friends Of Eddie Guerrero

AEW Full Gear 2021 was held last Saturday in Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center. WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed that AEW decided to stay at a different hotel out of respect for those who[...] Nov 17 - AEW Full Gear 2021 was held last Saturday in Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center. WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed that AEW decided to stay at a different hotel out of respect for those who[...]

Zelina Vega Was Upset Her WWE Return Was Spoiled Online

Zelina Vega was recently interviewed on the Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast and discussed being unhappy that her return to WWE being was spoiled online. Vega returned to WWE in July 2021 h[...] Nov 17 - Zelina Vega was recently interviewed on the Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast and discussed being unhappy that her return to WWE being was spoiled online. Vega returned to WWE in July 2021 h[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT

AEW has announced an action-packed lineup for tonight’s Dynamite on TNT. Check out the card for the show below: - The Butcher & The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii - TNT Cha[...] Nov 17 - AEW has announced an action-packed lineup for tonight’s Dynamite on TNT. Check out the card for the show below: - The Butcher & The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii - TNT Cha[...]

Monday's WWE RAW Viewership Up A Litte For Survivor Series Go-Home Show

Monday's November 15 episode of WWE RAW increased in viewership from last week. According to ShowBuzz Daily, the episode drew an average of 1.584 million viewers over three hours on USA Network,[...] Nov 17 - Monday's November 15 episode of WWE RAW increased in viewership from last week. According to ShowBuzz Daily, the episode drew an average of 1.584 million viewers over three hours on USA Network,[...]

Ric Flair: "I'd rather die in the ring if I have to go."

On the latest episode of Wooo Nation Uncensored, Ric Flair revealed that he is hoping to have at least one more match in his career. "Most assuredly, and a lot of conversation. That talk hasn't hap[...] Nov 17 - On the latest episode of Wooo Nation Uncensored, Ric Flair revealed that he is hoping to have at least one more match in his career. "Most assuredly, and a lot of conversation. That talk hasn't hap[...]

NJPW World Tag League Tournament Night 2 Results

NJPW held night two of its World Tag League tournament today from Techno Hall West Hall in Toyama, Japan, airing on NJPW World. The results are as follows: - Ryohei Oiwa vs. Yuto Nakashima - Worl[...] Nov 17 - NJPW held night two of its World Tag League tournament today from Techno Hall West Hall in Toyama, Japan, airing on NJPW World. The results are as follows: - Ryohei Oiwa vs. Yuto Nakashima - Worl[...]

NWA PowerrrSurge (11/16/2021) Results

NWA held their latest PowerrrSurge episode last night on November 16 on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - JTG vs. Slice Boogie ended in a no-contest - Kiera Hogan def. Kenzie Paige - Melina[...] Nov 17 - NWA held their latest PowerrrSurge episode last night on November 16 on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - JTG vs. Slice Boogie ended in a no-contest - Kiera Hogan def. Kenzie Paige - Melina[...]

Jeff Hardy Reveals Details Behind His WWE Contract

Jeff Hardy was recently interviewed by BT Sport during which he revealed one of the terms of his WWE contract, revealing he signed a two-year deal that included the rights to his old theme song called[...] Nov 16 - Jeff Hardy was recently interviewed by BT Sport during which he revealed one of the terms of his WWE contract, revealing he signed a two-year deal that included the rights to his old theme song called[...]

SPOILERS For This Week’s WWE Main Event & 205 Live

WWE taped matches before Monday’s RAW to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event, also 205 Live was taped prior to NXT. WWE Main Event - Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander defeat[...] Nov 16 - WWE taped matches before Monday’s RAW to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event, also 205 Live was taped prior to NXT. WWE Main Event - Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander defeat[...]

AEW Dark Results (November 17th 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means. It's time for AEW Dark episode 117 and once again, this was filmed alongside the TV shows so we have a hot crowd for the 12 matches AEW have booked tonight. Wit[...] Nov 16 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means. It's time for AEW Dark episode 117 and once again, this was filmed alongside the TV shows so we have a hot crowd for the 12 matches AEW have booked tonight. Wit[...]

North American Championship Match Made Official For Next Week’s NXT 2.0

An NXT North American Championship Triple Threat match has been made official for next week’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network. During last week’s show, Pete Dunne won against North Amer[...] Nov 16 - An NXT North American Championship Triple Threat match has been made official for next week’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network. During last week’s show, Pete Dunne won against North Amer[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results - 11/16/21

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (November 16, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to NXT 2.0! Beth Phoenix, Wade Ba[...] Nov 16 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (November 16, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to NXT 2.0! Beth Phoenix, Wade Ba[...]

Beth Phoenix Discusses Real Life Feud Between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

Beth Phoenix appeared on Busted Open Radio ahead of tonight’s NXT 2.0 broadcast during which she gave her thoughts on the real-life feud between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Here is what sh[...] Nov 16 - Beth Phoenix appeared on Busted Open Radio ahead of tonight’s NXT 2.0 broadcast during which she gave her thoughts on the real-life feud between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Here is what sh[...]

Ric Flair On CM Punk and Bryan Danielson's Contribution To AEW, 'I Don’t Know What They’ve Contributed'

During a preview for his new Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair was asked about what CM Punk and Bryan Danielson have contributed to AEW since their debut. Here is what he said: &[...] Nov 16 - During a preview for his new Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair was asked about what CM Punk and Bryan Danielson have contributed to AEW since their debut. Here is what he said: &[...]

GCW Announces Detroit Return In January 2022

GCW will be making a return to Detroit in January 2022 in a famous venue. The company announced on Tuesday that they will be heading to the city on January 14, 2022, for a show at Harpo’s Theat[...] Nov 16 - GCW will be making a return to Detroit in January 2022 in a famous venue. The company announced on Tuesday that they will be heading to the city on January 14, 2022, for a show at Harpo’s Theat[...]

Madusa/Alundra Blayze Is Working With The NWA In A Backstage Role

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze/Madusa revealed on her Instagram account that she has joined the NWA in a backstage role. Here is what she posted: “It is with great honor to to share a huge a[...] Nov 16 - WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze/Madusa revealed on her Instagram account that she has joined the NWA in a backstage role. Here is what she posted: “It is with great honor to to share a huge a[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Set To Become A TV-14 Rated Show?

WWE is looking to expand their reach to teenage viewers and in order to do that one such consideration is to change the TV rating for their televisions shows, much like they did during The Attitude Er[...] Nov 16 - WWE is looking to expand their reach to teenage viewers and in order to do that one such consideration is to change the TV rating for their televisions shows, much like they did during The Attitude Er[...]

Steve Austin & Bret Hart Appearing On This Week’s WWE The Bump

This week's edition of WWE The Bump is set to be one of the biggest episodes ever. WWE Hall Of Famers Steve Austin and Bret Hart have been announced for the show to honor the 25th anniversary of thei[...] Nov 16 - This week's edition of WWE The Bump is set to be one of the biggest episodes ever. WWE Hall Of Famers Steve Austin and Bret Hart have been announced for the show to honor the 25th anniversary of thei[...]

Dax Harwood Was Nearly Knocked Unconscious During Full Gear, Finish Had To Be Changed Last Minute

During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, Tony Khan mentioned that Dax Harwood got knocked for a loop during FTR's match against the Lucha Bros. and Cash Wheeler finished it up for him. Fightful Sel[...] Nov 16 - During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, Tony Khan mentioned that Dax Harwood got knocked for a loop during FTR's match against the Lucha Bros. and Cash Wheeler finished it up for him. Fightful Sel[...]

Cody Rhodes Deactivates Twitter

During last Friday's appearance on Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes spoke about social media and announced that it would be his final day of having a Twitter account. “Yesterday was my last day[...] Nov 16 - During last Friday's appearance on Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes spoke about social media and announced that it would be his final day of having a Twitter account. “Yesterday was my last day[...]