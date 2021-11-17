NWA PowerrrSurge (11/16/2021) Results
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 17, 2021
NWA held their latest PowerrrSurge episode last night on November 16 on FITE TV.
The results are as follows:
- JTG vs. Slice Boogie ended in a no-contest
- Kiera Hogan def. Kenzie Paige
- Melina def. Skye Blue
- BLK Jeez def. Captain Yuma
- NWA Tag Team Eliminator Tournament Finals: The End def. Hawx Aerie
