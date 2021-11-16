AEW Dark Results (November 17th 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means. It's time for AEW Dark episode 117 and once again, this was filmed alongside the TV shows so we have a hot crowd for the 12 matches AEW have booked tonight. With our regular duo of Taz & Excalibur on the call, let's get to the wrestling!

Powerhouse Hobbs w/ Hook defeated Jaysin Strife via Pinfall (2:19)

Speaking of Taz, we get a member of his team in the ring to kick off this show and Jaysin Strife has an apt name because Strife experienced a lot of exactly that in this one-sided match. Hobbs gets all the offence and finishes it with the Spinebuster.

Andrade El Idolo w/ Jose the Assistant defeat Jah-C via Submission (2:32)

Back-to-back squashes to start us off as Andrade makes light work of Jah-C, taking his time but also allowing no real comeback before El Idolo then locks in the Juji Gatame from nowhere to get the submission.

Shawn Spears & Wardlow w/ Tully Blanchard defeated Remy D & Arik Cannon via Pinfall (4:20)

Mark Henry silently joins commentary for this one. Wardlow and Spears have a brief moment of miscommunication early on as Spears wants to use his chair but Wardlow stops him. Who's whose accountabili-buddy again?! Eventually Wardlow completely destroys Arik Cannon and then tosses him into his corner to allow Remy D a chance but when he comes in, he eats three powerbombs and then Cannon gets one too before he hits a fourth on D and gets the pin. This match went the perfect amount of time.

Ruby Soho defeated Hyan via Pinfall (1:23)

Hyan starts off with a strength advantage over Ruby Soho but Ruby is better technically, is much faster and obviously has the experience advantage and quickly puts Hyan away with a step up Enzuigiri.

Too Fast, Too Fuego (Fuego Del Sol & Fuego Two) defeated Kit Sackett & Brandon Gore via Pinfall (4:30)

The Fuegos start off well, exchanging tags and keeping the pressure on Brandon Gore. However, Fuego two is clearly too inexperienced because he gets too close to the opposition corner and Kit Sackett attacks him from behind to flip to momentum. Sackett and Gore then go to work on Fuego Two and Gore even threatens to unmask him but Cody, I mean Fuego Two, manages to get some separation and tags out to original Fuego who comes in like a house on fire and nearly gets the win with the Foot stomps to the head and does get the win following the Tornado DDT. Give these two a title shot already!

The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) defeated The Dark Order (Alan '5' Angels & Colt Cabana) via Pinfall (9:30)

Caster has another fun rap here and the gimmick is much more palatable since he stopped trying to be an Edgelord.

Bowens and Angels, who have both had great matches recently on Dynamite, get us off to a good start and are relatively evenly matched but Angels eventually gets the upper hand and is able to tag out to Colt Cabana. Cabana doesn't keep the advantage for long though as Bowens backs him into his corner to allow Caster to tag in but Colt gets the better of him and tags out to Angels and Max has to rake his eyes to give him a chance to get back into the match and he ends up in real trouble after Bowens comes in from the blind tag. The Acclaimed take the match to 5 and keep him down as long as possible and stop him from tagging Cabana any way they can but they can only manage it for so long. Cabana eventually comes in and fights both opponents simultaneously and does tremendously, almost getting the pin victory on Caster following Bionic Elbows and Flying Apples. He gets another two following a Superman Pin but Bowens clocks him with the boombox which lets Caster get the pin.

Riho, Ryo Mizunami & Kris Statlander defeated Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura & The Bunny w/ Vickie Guerrero, Lulu Pencil & Mei Suruga via Pinfall (6:57)

We got this exact same match line up last night but with Skye Blue instead of Kris Statlander and a few matches similar to this the last few weeks. Nyla, Emi and The Bunny attack before the bell and Statlander & Riho are dumped from the ring and Ryo Mizunami gets beaten down but Kris and Riho come back in to return the favour and we eventually get this match underway with Ryo and Nyla as the legal women. The Bunny soon gets a tag in and Ryo deals with her too before both women in the ring tag out and we get Riho one on one with Emi. Riho manages to fight off all her opponents and hits the Tiger Feint Kick on Sakura but then Vickie distracts the ref and Nyla, Bunny, Mei Suruga and Lulu Pencil attack Riho as the momentum flips. Riho ends up back in the ring and the other team beat her down one at a time but Riho fights out of Sakura going for a Queens Gambit and creates enough separation to get the tag to Kris Statlander. Emi tags out to the Bunny too and Kris dominates her before tagging out to Mizunami but Nyla comes on from the blind tag and shifts the momentum once more. The match breaks down from here even more than it already has as we get a flurry of big moves until its Kris and Emi. Statlander manages to kick out of a Nyla Rose Senton before she gets Sakura down with the big bang theory for the pin. This match was 100mph from the start. A lot of fun.

The Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison & Bryan Pillman Jr) & The Nightmare Factory (Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson) w/ Arn Anderson & Julia Hart defeated The Wingmen (JD Drake & Ryan Nemeth) & The Factory (Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo) w/ QT Marshall via Pinfall (12:39)

After the last match, I don't think I have it in me to keep up with this one with as much detail but I'll try my best. We start off with Pillman Jr & Nemeth in the ring and they battle back and forth. Pillman gets the better as they start off with some more amateur style wrestling and then both men tag out as JD faces off with Brock. They exchange chops but then Brock uses his youthful speed to get on top before he tags out to Lee Johnson. Johnson continues to use his speed but a right hand from Drake allows him to tag out to Nemeth and then Johnson tags out to Garrison and Garrison continues to allow his team to stay on top of this one. Eventually though, the other team do get back into it and start exchanging quick tags to keep Garrison in trouble. Garrison outwrestles Nemeth to get back into it and tags out to Brock who loses focus when JD Drake interferes and then Drake beats him down on the outside and then Comoroto comes in to beat down Anderson. He tags out to Solo who does the same and then it's more Comoroto as Brock endures more and more punishment and then JD Drake tries to do the same but misses on a Cannonball and the Johnson gets the hot tag from Brock as he explodes on Aaron Solo who also is now the legal man. Johnson gets a two with the Blue Thunder Bomb and then we get the standard multiman spot of everyone taking each other out and Johnson runs into a Big Boot from JD Drake for a close two. Arn and Julia take out QT on the outside and then JD eats a Spinebuster from Brock and a Frogsplash from Johnson to get their team the win.

John Silver defeated Peter Avalon via Pinfall (8:24)

Finally, another singles match! John Silver is a big crowd favourite as is expected. He and Avalon begin with Peter not being able to drop Silver down with a shoulder tackle and Silver turns Avalon basically inside out when he does the same. Silver is running wild but he walks into an Avalon dropkick to let him back into the match and he gets some offence in on the meat man but Silver fires back and it takes Avalon gauging his eyes to let Avalon remain in control. Avalon gets a two with a Sunset Flip and another with a Backdrop. Silver looks like he's in trouble but Avalon misses a Moonsault and then Silver fires up with his quickfire offence. He gets a two from a Liger Bomb but Avalon gets a Springboard Crossbody for two after a Jawbreaker. Both men exchange chops in the middle of the ring and then we get an awesome back and forth segment until Silver takes over with a huge German Suplex and then hits the Spin Doctor for the victory.

Sonny Kiss defeated Adam Grace via Pinfall (2:13)

We haven't seen a lot of Sonny recently and judging by this match, he's been working on his offence because everything he hits in this match seems to have a lot more snap in it than last year. Sonny starts off well but Adam Grace has a brief spell of dominance but Sonny comes back and finishes the match with his Split Leg Stunner.

10 defeated Mikey Wild via Submission (1:31)

10 doesn't get paid by the hour in AEW as he makes short work of Mikey Wild. He closes the match with a Spinebuster and then the Full Nelson.

Scorpio Sky defeated Craven Knyte via Pinfall (1:48)

Ethan Page comes on to commentary for the main event where he gets to commentate on his tag team partner's match as Scorpio Sky is in action. Scorpio isn't in the mood to play around and he spends almost the entire match on offence before putting him away with the TKO.

That was a lot of matches. Hope that we're not going back to Dark being this long as the norm but we will wait and see. I'll be back here for AEW Dynamite tomorrow night and until then, you'll find me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy. Adios!