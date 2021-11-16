Madusa/Alundra Blayze Is Working With The NWA In A Backstage Role

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze/Madusa revealed on her Instagram account that she has joined the NWA in a backstage role.

Here is what she posted:

“It is with great honor to to share a huge announcement! This news is exciting on so many different levels.

#1 working with @nwa it’s not only an honor it is rich with history and integrity. It has a bloodline into our business that spreads across the worlds most talented and amazing talent. Thank you Billy and Pat

#2 It is with distinct pleasure to work alongside the hungry upcoming tenacious talent and groundbreaking legends.

#3 According to me and anyone out there that loves entertainment NWA is a beast within their own creating a whole new platform, style and keeping pro wrestling history alive and in tact. PLUS…

Yours truly is teaming up with NWA and will be working behind the scenes with helping talent and a few more surprises intermittently.

I cannot wait and it’s going to be exciting returning to Atlanta to see some incredible wrestling and amazing stories be told.

Who is with me on this… What would you like to see, what kind of matches intrigue you and what makes you as a fan want to watch wrestling. Is it a great promo? Would you like to see stables being born and brought back? Would you like to see a woman manager at ringside with the power of the microphone? What kind of feuds would intrigue you.

I am about the fans and what they like. We are open to hear your response.

Keep your eyes peeled on all of my social media. More information launching everywhere!”