WWE NXT 2.0 Set To Become A TV-14 Rated Show?

WWE is looking to expand their reach to teenage viewers and in order to do that one such consideration is to change the TV rating for their televisions shows, much like they did during The Attitude Era.

A change in TV rating would allow the company to push the envelope a little more with regards to language and mature content and the WWE show being considered to spearhead this change is NXT 2.0 on Tuesday nights.

WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE planned for the NXT relaunch to switch from TV-PG to TV-14. This has yet to officially happen but it looks like it is now being considered by the USA Network as the relaunch of the brand hasn't really pulled in more viewers.

WreslteVotes tweeted, "Within the origins of this NXT 2.0 concept was an idea that the programs rating would shift from TV-PG to TV-14. Source confirms that’s still very much on the table and USA Network is not opposed. If / when WWE decides to make the change is TBD."