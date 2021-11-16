Dax Harwood Was Nearly Knocked Unconscious During Full Gear, Finish Had To Be Changed Last Minute

During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, Tony Khan mentioned that Dax Harwood got knocked for a loop during FTR's match against the Lucha Bros. and Cash Wheeler finished it up for him.

Fightful Select were reportedly told that Dax was either knocked out or nearly knocked out about ten minutes into the match by Rey Fenix.

It was also reported that some talent on the roster took issue with Fenix not checking up on Harwood to see if he was okay after the match.

According to the report, this “wasn’t considered major heat, but the talent we spoke to said it was common courtesy to check-in.”