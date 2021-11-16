WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Cody Rhodes Deactivates Twitter
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 16, 2021
During last Friday's appearance on Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes spoke about social media and announced that it would be his final day of having a Twitter account.
“Yesterday was my last day on Twitter. Because of the sniping and negativity on there, I just moved everything to Instagram.”
Cody made good on this promise by deactivating his account, however the site still offers a 30 day window to reactivate your account should you change your mind.
