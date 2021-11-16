Bruce Prichard Recalls Taking Over Premiere Of John Cena's "The Marine" Movie

Bruce Prichard recently took to his Something To Wrestle podcast, where he spoke about handling the premiere of John Cena's movie The Marine.

“I got called into this deal roughly 3 days before the premiere and I’ll never forget the call.” “Vince calls me, I was at home in Texas and he says, ‘Hey, we’re doing this premiere for The Marine after RAW but everybody has to be on planes… I don’t have any confidence in anybody running this premiere. I need an asshole, I need you to pick this up and do it.’” “I could tell I was on speakerphone. He had the entire people that had been working on this for six weeks, eight weeks all in the room and he calls me in the middle of their meeting to say he has no confidence in any of this, and he needs an asshole and congratulations, pal, you’re my asshole. I said yes, sir. I do asshole well, and I kind of took over from there.”

However, things didn't go quite as planned for Bruce.