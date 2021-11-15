Champions vs. Champions RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

The RAW vs. SmackDown match will see WWE United States Champion Damian Priest go up against WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

A new non-title champion vs. champion match has been announced for the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view which will take place on Sunday, November 21 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City.

WWE RAW Results - 11/25/21

WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (November 15, 2021): Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN, courtesy of live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJ[...] Nov 15 - WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (November 15, 2021): Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN, courtesy of live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJ[...]

New Champion vs. Champion Match Official For WWE Survivor Series

“Hangman” Adam Page Issues Press Release On AEW World Title Win

New AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page has issued a tongue-in-cheek press release on his win over Kenny Omega in the main event of Sat[...] Nov 15 - New AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page has issued a tongue-in-cheek press release on his win over Kenny Omega in the main event of Sat[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (November 15th 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means. We've only had a day to recover since AEW Full Gear but we're right back at it again as we have the very first [...] Nov 15 - It's Monday, you know what that means. We've only had a day to recover since AEW Full Gear but we're right back at it again as we have the very first [...]

WATCH: This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation On YouTube

This week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is now streaming. You can watch the episode in the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. [...] Nov 15 - This week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is now streaming. You can watch the episode in the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. [...]

Homicide Comments On The Emotions Behind His Recent AEW Appearance

During a recent appearance on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Homicide commented on appearing at the AEW Rampage Grand Slam event from Arthur Ashe [...] Nov 15 - During a recent appearance on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Homicide commented on appearing at the AEW Rampage Grand Slam event from Arthur Ashe [...]

WWE Announces New Survivor Series 2021 Match

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a champions vs. champions match has been added to [...] Nov 15 - WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a champions vs. champions match has been added to [...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases On Last Week's Low

The November 12 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw an increase in viewers on last week. Friday’s episode on FOX averaged 2.104 million v[...] Nov 15 - The November 12 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw an increase in viewers on last week. Friday’s episode on FOX averaged 2.104 million v[...]

AEW Rampage Viewership Drops For Second Straight Week

The viewership for the November 12 episode of AEW Rampage is in and the show saw another drop in viewers for the second straight week. The hour broad[...] Nov 15 - The viewership for the November 12 episode of AEW Rampage is in and the show saw another drop in viewers for the second straight week. The hour broad[...]

Kenny Omega Discusses Wrestling With Vertigo

During a recent chiropractic adjustment video, Kenny Omega discussed dealing with vertigo which he has been dealing with since 2018. He reveals he ge[...] Nov 15 - During a recent chiropractic adjustment video, Kenny Omega discussed dealing with vertigo which he has been dealing with since 2018. He reveals he ge[...]

Tony Khan Talks Jon Moxley's Alcohol Treatment, Provides Update On His Condition

Tony Khan was recently a guest on the Dan Lebatard Show With Stugotz, where he discussed breaking news to fans about Jon Moxley entering an alcohol tr[...] Nov 15 - Tony Khan was recently a guest on the Dan Lebatard Show With Stugotz, where he discussed breaking news to fans about Jon Moxley entering an alcohol tr[...]

Vince McMahon Wouldn't Let Randy Orton Ride A Camel At Crown Jewel

At this year's Crown Jewel, Matt Riddle make an epic entrance riding a camel down to the ring. During an interview with Metro, Riddle revealed that R[...] Nov 15 - At this year's Crown Jewel, Matt Riddle make an epic entrance riding a camel down to the ring. During an interview with Metro, Riddle revealed that R[...]

F1RST Wrestling Applies For "Saturday Night Nitro" Trademark

F1RST Wrestling has applied for a trademark for the name Saturday Night Nitro on November 10th for entertainment purposes. You can check out the filin[...] Nov 15 - F1RST Wrestling has applied for a trademark for the name Saturday Night Nitro on November 10th for entertainment purposes. You can check out the filin[...]

Charlotte Flair Says The Four Horsewomen Share An Unspoken Bond

During a recent interview with Metro, Charlotte Flair discussed her relationship with the other Four Horsewomen of WWE and the special bond they [...] Nov 15 - During a recent interview with Metro, Charlotte Flair discussed her relationship with the other Four Horsewomen of WWE and the special bond they [...]

Main Event For Next Month’s NWA Hard Times II Event Announced

The main event for next month’s NWA Hard Times II pay-per-view event has been announced. The event takes place from GPB Studios in Atlanta on D[...] Nov 15 - The main event for next month’s NWA Hard Times II pay-per-view event has been announced. The event takes place from GPB Studios in Atlanta on D[...]

The Undertaker Comments On The Greatest Compliment A Wrestler Can Get

During a recent interview with The CW 33 in Dallas, The Undertaker discussed goals as a pro wrestler and the highest compliment a wrestler can get.&nb[...] Nov 15 - During a recent interview with The CW 33 in Dallas, The Undertaker discussed goals as a pro wrestler and the highest compliment a wrestler can get.&nb[...]

Becky Lynch To Address Liv Morgan On Tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE has put out an announcement for what's going down on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW. * Big E addresses Kevin Owens* Becky Lynch addresse[...] Nov 15 - WWE has put out an announcement for what's going down on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW. * Big E addresses Kevin Owens* Becky Lynch addresse[...]

ROH World Title Match Announced For Final Battle Next Month

ROH Final Battle is set for December 11, 2021, from Baltimore, Maryland and now we have a World Title match announced to headline the big event. The [...] Nov 15 - ROH Final Battle is set for December 11, 2021, from Baltimore, Maryland and now we have a World Title match announced to headline the big event. The [...]

Bryan Danielson Match Set For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has revealed a new match for this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will see Bryan Danielson going up against Evil Uno. During Sunda[...] Nov 15 - AEW has revealed a new match for this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will see Bryan Danielson going up against Evil Uno. During Sunda[...]

Booker T Defends His Controversial Opinions

Booker T was recently a guest on Notsam Wrestling, where he discussed his recent reputation for giving opinions on professional wrestling characters a[...] Nov 15 - Booker T was recently a guest on Notsam Wrestling, where he discussed his recent reputation for giving opinions on professional wrestling characters a[...]

WWE Tribute To The Troops 2021 Results

WWE held this year's Tribute To The Troops event from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The results are as follows. Bianca Belair def. Liv [...] Nov 15 - WWE held this year's Tribute To The Troops event from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The results are as follows. Bianca Belair def. Liv [...]

ROH Honor For All Results

As Ring of Honor approaches it's indefinite hiatus, they have brought us Honor For All from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. The show air[...] Nov 15 - As Ring of Honor approaches it's indefinite hiatus, they have brought us Honor For All from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. The show air[...]

Roman Reigns Has Reached A Big WWE Milestone Today

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reached another milestone today. "The Head Of The Table" Reigns has completed 700 days since last being pinne[...] Nov 14 - WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reached another milestone today. "The Head Of The Table" Reigns has completed 700 days since last being pinne[...]

Kurt Angle Rejected Managing Matt Riddle, Said He Didn't Understand Jason Jordan Storyline

Kurt Angle recently held a Q&A during his podcast, where he spoke about the fact that he was never asked about managing Chad Gable and Otis, but d[...] Nov 14 - Kurt Angle recently held a Q&A during his podcast, where he spoke about the fact that he was never asked about managing Chad Gable and Otis, but d[...]