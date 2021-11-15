New Champion vs. Champion Match Official For WWE Survivor Series
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 15, 2021
A new non-title champion vs. champion match has been announced for the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view which will take place on Sunday, November 21 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City.
The RAW vs. SmackDown match will see WWE United States Champion Damian Priest go up against WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.
Below is the updated Survivor Series card:
5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match Team RAW (Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Happy Baron Corbin, TBA)
5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, TBA)
Champion vs. Champion WWE Champion Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
Champion vs. Champion RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair
Champions vs. Champions RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos Champion vs. Champion WWE United States Champion Damian Priest vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura
