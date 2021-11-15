AEW Dark Elevation Results (November 15th 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means. We've only had a day to recover since AEW Full Gear but we're right back at it again as we have the very first AEW show of the Cowboy Sh!t era (despite this show being filmed before Saturday, still counts) as we get Dark Elevation Episode 37 on YouTube. We have 6 matches to get through tonight and we have Tony Schiavone back on commentary alongside Paul Wight and Mark Henry who were joined by Excalibur last week. With all that out the way, let's get straight to the wrestling.

Gunn Club (Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn & Billy Gunn) defeated Nasty Russ, T-Money & Shawn Cook via Pinfall (2:25)

Elongated squash match here with all men seeing a little action before Billy puts T-Money away with the Fame-Asser.

The Bunny, Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura w/ Vickie Guerrero, Lulu Pencil & Mei Suruga defeated Riho, Ryo Mizunami & Skye Blue via Pinfall (7:28)

Another trios match next, this time in the womens division. Riho and Emi start us off and despite Emi starting off hot, Riho flips the momentum quickly and her, Ryo and Skye Blue all take over. It takes Vickie getting involved to allow Nyla to give her team the advantage again and from there, her team is able to dominate the match by keeping Riho down including The Bunny seeing her first action in this match. However, it's the Bunny that allows Riho to get back into the match with an Enzuigiri before she gets the tag out to Mizunami to run wild. Skye Blue tries to take on Nyla at the end and that wasn't ever going to go well as she gets caught going for a Hurricanrana and Nyla turns it to a Beast Bomb for the victory.

Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, The Blade & Isiah Kassidy) defeated The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & Alan '5' Angels) via Pinfall (8:14)

And another trios match! Back to the men's division as The Dark Order face off with the HFO. Isiah and Angels gets us started and 5 quickly gains the upper hand for his team before tagging out to Evil Uno. Matt Hardy comes in to face him and once Blade interferes from the outside, it allows the HFO to take over briefly. Blade and Grayson become the legal men and that's a singles match I didn't know I needed until now as they have a good back and forth but Stu loses out once Matt and Isiah get involved from the outside. Grayson takes a bunch of offence until he manages to create separation with an incredible reversal to Matt Hardy's leech, and then taking out Blade and Isiah with his Double Backflip Pele kick. Uno tags in and runs wild before he tags out to 5 who does the same before the Dark Order all hit moves simultaneously but Blade kicks out of the pin. Everyone takes each other out with big moves and it looks like Angels has the win with a Spanish Fly but Kassidy turns it into a Crucifix pin to get the victory

Andrade El Idolo w/ Jose the Assistant defeated Lord Crewe via Pinfall (2:21)

Our first singles match involves Andrade who is up against a man who is bigger than him. Andrade keeps him down with some strong headlocks to even the height difference and grind down Lord Crewe. He intersperses this with some other moves and once Crewe makes his escape, he eats a huge boot from Andrade and it's academic from there as soon he sets up for the El Idolo and gets the win.

Ruby Soho w/ Billy Roc defeated Charlie Kruel via Pinfall (1:56)

Ruby comes out with a man we're informed is her long-time trainer in her hometown and gets a huge ovation. When the match starts, Charlie Kruel tries to get off to a fast start but Ruby doesn't take too kindly to it and soon has Kruel in trouble. Kruel continues with strikes but she only hits one at a time and once she does, she gives Ruby a chance to fire back and eventually Ruby hits the No Future Kick and gets the pin.

John Silver defeated QT Marshall via Pinfall (6:22)

QT gets on the mic before the men lock up but after the bell and berates the crowd for chanting "Johnny Hungee". Silver gets him to the mat once the match gets underway and even though, QT does get back into it, he spends too long posing and Silver takes over completely. Silver eats a kick to the face when returning to the ring to allow QT to take control of the match for the first time and he beats Silver down. When Silver fights back the first time, QT catches him on a Crossbody attempt and then turns it into a Backbreaker to get him back down again. Silver fights back for a second time and this time it's much more successful and after a Backdrop, he turns QT's Hurricanrana attempt into a sit out Powerbomb for two. Silver starts to fire up into his finishing technique but before he can, QT catches him with a Pop-Up Right Hook and then a Back Breaker for two but Silver fires back again and eventually he hits the Spin Doctor to get the victory.

A nice, quick, easy to watch show to start off your wrestling week as AEW Dark Elevation concludes. I'll be back tomorrow to let you know what happens on Dark this week and then the same for Dynamite on Wednesday