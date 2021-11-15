WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

WWE Announces New Survivor Series 2021 Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 15, 2021

WWE Announces New Survivor Series 2021 Match

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a champions vs. champions match has been added to the Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view card.

WWE issued the following: 

One of the most dominant tag teams in WWE history, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will square off with Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro at Survivor Series.

In the midst of their first championship reign, Randy Orton and Riddle have fended off the likes of The Hurt Business and AJ Styles & Omos since claiming gold at SummerSlam, but the duo will run into one of its biggest tests in the seven-time Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are used to maintaining the tag team standard in WWE, holding the sixth-longest Tag Team Championship reign in WWE history at 202 days. The twins are one of the few pairs in WWE history to claim tag team gold seven or more times and have been asserting their authority on the blue brand since defeating Rey & Dominik Mysterio at WWE Money in the Bank.

Can RK-Bro prove they are the superior tag team, or will they be locked inside The Uso Penitentiary?

Find out at Survivor Series on Sunday, Nov. 21, streaming live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Here is the updated card for Sunday’s show: 

WWE Champion Big E vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Men’s Elimination Tag Team Match: Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and Bobby Lashley) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods, TBA, and Baron Corbin)

Women’s Elimination Tag Team Match: Team Raw (Sasha Banks, Shayna Bazler, Shotzi Blackheart, Natalya, and TBA) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Zelina Vega) Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos


>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #wwe #survivor series #wweraw #smackdown
https://wrestlr.me/72114/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Nov 15
WATCH: This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation On YouTube
This week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is now streaming. You can watch the episode in the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. [...]
Nov 15 - This week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is now streaming. You can watch the episode in the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. [...]
Nov 15
Homicide Comments On The Emotions Behind His Recent AEW Appearance
During a recent appearance on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Homicide commented on appearing at the AEW Rampage Grand Slam event from Arthur Ashe [...]
Nov 15 - During a recent appearance on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Homicide commented on appearing at the AEW Rampage Grand Slam event from Arthur Ashe [...]
Nov 15
WWE Announces New Survivor Series 2021 Match
WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a champions vs. champions match has been added to [...]
Nov 15 - WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a champions vs. champions match has been added to [...]
Nov 15
WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases On Last Week's Low
The November 12 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw an increase in viewers on last week. Friday’s episode on FOX averaged 2.104 million v[...]
Nov 15 - The November 12 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw an increase in viewers on last week. Friday’s episode on FOX averaged 2.104 million v[...]
Nov 15
AEW Rampage Viewership Drops For Second Straight Week
The viewership for the November 12 episode of AEW Rampage is in and the show saw another drop in viewers for the second straight week. The hour broad[...]
Nov 15 - The viewership for the November 12 episode of AEW Rampage is in and the show saw another drop in viewers for the second straight week. The hour broad[...]
Nov 15
Kenny Omega Discusses Wrestling With Vertigo
During a recent chiropractic adjustment video, Kenny Omega discussed dealing with vertigo which he has been dealing with since 2018. He reveals he ge[...]
Nov 15 - During a recent chiropractic adjustment video, Kenny Omega discussed dealing with vertigo which he has been dealing with since 2018. He reveals he ge[...]
Nov 15
Tony Khan Talks Jon Moxley's Alcohol Treatment, Provides Update On His Condition
Tony Khan was recently a guest on the Dan Lebatard Show With Stugotz, where he discussed breaking news to fans about Jon Moxley entering an alcohol tr[...]
Nov 15 - Tony Khan was recently a guest on the Dan Lebatard Show With Stugotz, where he discussed breaking news to fans about Jon Moxley entering an alcohol tr[...]
Nov 15
Vince McMahon Wouldn't Let Randy Orton Ride A Camel At Crown Jewel
At this year's Crown Jewel, Matt Riddle make an epic entrance riding a camel down to the ring. During an interview with Metro, Riddle revealed that R[...]
Nov 15 - At this year's Crown Jewel, Matt Riddle make an epic entrance riding a camel down to the ring. During an interview with Metro, Riddle revealed that R[...]
Nov 15
F1RST Wrestling Applies For "Saturday Night Nitro" Trademark
F1RST Wrestling has applied for a trademark for the name Saturday Night Nitro on November 10th for entertainment purposes. You can check out the filin[...]
Nov 15 - F1RST Wrestling has applied for a trademark for the name Saturday Night Nitro on November 10th for entertainment purposes. You can check out the filin[...]
Nov 15
Charlotte Flair Says The Four Horsewomen Share An Unspoken Bond
During a recent interview with Metro, Charlotte Flair discussed her relationship with the other Four Horsewomen of WWE and the special bond they [...]
Nov 15 - During a recent interview with Metro, Charlotte Flair discussed her relationship with the other Four Horsewomen of WWE and the special bond they [...]
Nov 15
Main Event For Next Month’s NWA Hard Times II Event Announced
The main event for next month’s NWA Hard Times II pay-per-view event has been announced. The event takes place from GPB Studios in Atlanta on D[...]
Nov 15 - The main event for next month’s NWA Hard Times II pay-per-view event has been announced. The event takes place from GPB Studios in Atlanta on D[...]

Nov 15
The Undertaker Comments On The Greatest Compliment A Wrestler Can Get
During a recent interview with The CW 33 in Dallas, The Undertaker discussed goals as a pro wrestler and the highest compliment a wrestler can get.&nb[...]
Nov 15 - During a recent interview with The CW 33 in Dallas, The Undertaker discussed goals as a pro wrestler and the highest compliment a wrestler can get.&nb[...]
Nov 15
Becky Lynch To Address Liv Morgan On Tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW
WWE has put out an announcement for what's going down on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW. * Big E addresses Kevin Owens* Becky Lynch addresse[...]
Nov 15 - WWE has put out an announcement for what's going down on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW. * Big E addresses Kevin Owens* Becky Lynch addresse[...]
Nov 15
ROH World Title Match Announced For Final Battle Next Month
ROH Final Battle is set for December 11, 2021, from Baltimore, Maryland and now we have a World Title match announced to headline the big event. The [...]
Nov 15 - ROH Final Battle is set for December 11, 2021, from Baltimore, Maryland and now we have a World Title match announced to headline the big event. The [...]
Nov 15
Bryan Danielson Match Set For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has revealed a new match for this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will see Bryan Danielson going up against Evil Uno. During Sunda[...]
Nov 15 - AEW has revealed a new match for this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will see Bryan Danielson going up against Evil Uno. During Sunda[...]
Nov 15
Booker T Defends His Controversial Opinions
Booker T was recently a guest on Notsam Wrestling, where he discussed his recent reputation for giving opinions on professional wrestling characters a[...]
Nov 15 - Booker T was recently a guest on Notsam Wrestling, where he discussed his recent reputation for giving opinions on professional wrestling characters a[...]
Nov 15
WWE Tribute To The Troops 2021 Results
WWE held this year's Tribute To The Troops event from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The results are as follows. Bianca Belair def. Liv [...]
Nov 15 - WWE held this year's Tribute To The Troops event from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The results are as follows. Bianca Belair def. Liv [...]
Nov 15
ROH Honor For All Results
As Ring of Honor approaches it's indefinite hiatus, they have brought us Honor For All from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. The show air[...]
Nov 15 - As Ring of Honor approaches it's indefinite hiatus, they have brought us Honor For All from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. The show air[...]
Nov 14
Roman Reigns Has Reached A Big WWE Milestone Today
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reached another milestone today. "The Head Of The Table" Reigns has completed 700 days since last being pinne[...]
Nov 14 - WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reached another milestone today. "The Head Of The Table" Reigns has completed 700 days since last being pinne[...]
Nov 14
Kurt Angle Rejected Managing Matt Riddle, Said He Didn't Understand Jason Jordan Storyline
Kurt Angle recently held a Q&A during his podcast, where he spoke about the fact that he was never asked about managing Chad Gable and Otis, but d[...]
Nov 14 - Kurt Angle recently held a Q&A during his podcast, where he spoke about the fact that he was never asked about managing Chad Gable and Otis, but d[...]
Nov 14
AEW Unsure Of When Darius Martin Will Return
During the post-event media scrum for AEW Full Gear, Dante Martin spoke about his Top Flight tag-team partner/brother Darius Martin, and updated fans [...]
Nov 14 - During the post-event media scrum for AEW Full Gear, Dante Martin spoke about his Top Flight tag-team partner/brother Darius Martin, and updated fans [...]
Nov 14
Top Dolla Releases Controversial Diss Track Against Jinder Mahal, Deletes It & Responds To Backlash
This past Friday night on SmackDown, Jinder Mahal did a segment with "The Real Slim Shanky", and made several jokes at the expense of rapping faction [...]
Nov 14 - This past Friday night on SmackDown, Jinder Mahal did a segment with "The Real Slim Shanky", and made several jokes at the expense of rapping faction [...]
Nov 14
WWE Tribute To The Troops Airing Today On FOX
WWE Tribute to the Troops 2021 special will air on FOX today. PWInsider reports that the show will run at the following times in the following markets[...]
Nov 14 - WWE Tribute to the Troops 2021 special will air on FOX today. PWInsider reports that the show will run at the following times in the following markets[...]
Nov 14
Jim Johnston Is Not A Fan Of Wrestling Promotions Using Mainstream Music For Entrance Themes
Former WWE music composer Jim Johnston was recently interviewed on the Rock & Roll Beer Guy Podcast, where he talked about wrestlers of today bein[...]
Nov 14 - Former WWE music composer Jim Johnston was recently interviewed on the Rock & Roll Beer Guy Podcast, where he talked about wrestlers of today bein[...]
Nov 14
WWE Files Another Trademark
WWE recently filed to trademark the term "Bodhi Hayward" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment and merchandising purpos[...]
Nov 14 - WWE recently filed to trademark the term "Bodhi Hayward" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment and merchandising purpos[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π