WWE Announces New Survivor Series 2021 Match

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a champions vs. champions match has been added to the Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view card.

WWE issued the following:

One of the most dominant tag teams in WWE history, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will square off with Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro at Survivor Series.

In the midst of their first championship reign, Randy Orton and Riddle have fended off the likes of The Hurt Business and AJ Styles & Omos since claiming gold at SummerSlam, but the duo will run into one of its biggest tests in the seven-time Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are used to maintaining the tag team standard in WWE, holding the sixth-longest Tag Team Championship reign in WWE history at 202 days. The twins are one of the few pairs in WWE history to claim tag team gold seven or more times and have been asserting their authority on the blue brand since defeating Rey & Dominik Mysterio at WWE Money in the Bank.

Can RK-Bro prove they are the superior tag team, or will they be locked inside The Uso Penitentiary?

Find out at Survivor Series on Sunday, Nov. 21, streaming live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Here is the updated card for Sunday’s show:

WWE Champion Big E vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Men’s Elimination Tag Team Match: Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and Bobby Lashley) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods, TBA, and Baron Corbin)

Women’s Elimination Tag Team Match: Team Raw (Sasha Banks, Shayna Bazler, Shotzi Blackheart, Natalya, and TBA) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Zelina Vega) Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos