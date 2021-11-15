Kenny Omega Discusses Wrestling With Vertigo

During a recent chiropractic adjustment video, Kenny Omega discussed dealing with vertigo which he has been dealing with since 2018.

He reveals he gets dizzy in the ring and has to deal with wrestling in a "spinning ring" which of course is a safety concern.

Here is what he said:

"Yeah, it’s been an issue since 2018. I just get really bad vertigo. I get dizzy in the ring. I can’t — the room spins. It’s been a new skill I’ve had to inherit is wrestling in a spinning ring. So to make sure I get that straightened out as much as I can, as often as I can is really paramount for my performances.

"Yeah, there’s a myriad of issues with professional wrestling and you can work as safely as you can, But you can’t avoid everything. There’s always something that could go wrong."