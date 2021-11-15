Tony Khan Talks Jon Moxley's Alcohol Treatment, Provides Update On His Condition

Tony Khan was recently a guest on the Dan Lebatard Show With Stugotz, where he discussed breaking news to fans about Jon Moxley entering an alcohol treatment program.

“It was a plan with him and Renee. He was gonna be in the main event of the show last week. It’s funny because, I have to say, the wrestling media is one of the harshest places for media. You got to trust me on this one, Dan. Jon is so important to our show, and people questioned the rating of the show when he was off the show this past week because we did this massive rating on our first Wednesday back, and I had loaded up the card. CM Punk was wrestling. Jon Moxley was wrestling. Even MJF wrestled, which is rare, and so we had this really, really stacked card. We did a big number, and the next week, Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy’s a huge match for us. When I got the call and Jon was checking in to inpatient alcohol treatment, I knew that was, first and foremost, what I cared about.

I didn’t care about the rating. We did a great number. It was still one of the top shows on cable. You do a 0.33, it’s still one of the top shows on all of cable and satellite TV. But when I saw people talking about the rating, I was like, look at what we had on the show last week and then look at what was planned for this week. And we also had Eddie [Kingston], Eddie was sick that night, too. Thankfully he didn’t have COVID, or it would have really screwed plans up, but going back to this whole situation, I wasn’t thinking about ratings. When it came to being transparent about it, that was not my call. That was up to Jon and Renee, and I told them, ‘I thought it might make sense to tell the fans. What do you think?’ And Renee totally agreed, and I think it’s always served AEW well being honest with the fans, and Jon has always had that great rapport with the fans.”