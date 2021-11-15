WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vince McMahon Wouldn't Let Randy Orton Ride A Camel At Crown Jewel

Posted By: Joe West on Nov 15, 2021

At this year's Crown Jewel, Matt Riddle make an epic entrance riding a camel down to the ring.

During an interview with Metro, Riddle revealed that Randy Orton wanted to ride a camel but Vince McMahon wouldn't let him.

"The camel was a good time! I highly recommend, if you haven’t ridden a camel, get yourself a camel, get yourself the opportunity to ride one.Especially if you get the opportunity to ride one in Saudi, embrace the culture there and everything else – and the fans loved it. I’ll be honest – I loved it. You know who wasn’t happy about it though, because they didn’t get to ride a camel either? Randy. Randy wanted to ride a camel and Vince wouldn’t let him. He goes, 'Randy, that’s not your character, riding a camel.' He’s like, 'What does that mean man?! My character doesn’t ride a camel?!' I’m like, 'Randy, I’m sorry bro, sometimes you’re just not the dude that rides camels."

"I have no idea who pitched it. All I know is that the morning of the show, seven o’clock in the morning, I was jetlagged so I didn’t get any sleep that night and I was still awake. I get a call and they’re like, 'We need you at the show early to rehearse and stuff.' I’m like, 'Rehearse what?' They go, 'Rehearse riding a camel.' I was like, 'A real camel!' They’re like, 'Yeah!' So, that’s what happened – it was great, I enjoyed it. The camel was great too."

Source: fightful.com
