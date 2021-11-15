Main Event For Next Month’s NWA Hard Times II Event Announced

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Below is the updated NWA Hard Times II card:

The main event will see Trevor Murdoch defending the Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Mike Knox.

The event takes place from GPB Studios in Atlanta on December 4, 2021, and will be NWA's last big event of the year.

The main event for next month’s NWA Hard Times II pay-per-view event has been announced.

