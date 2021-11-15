The Undertaker Comments On The Greatest Compliment A Wrestler Can Get

"Wrestlemania is the equivalent to our industry as the Super Bowl is to the NFL. You work your tail off all year so you’re on the card at Wrestlemania. That’s kinda your first goal. I want to be on the card at Wrestlemania. Ultimately, I think the greatest compliment that you can get is to be the Main Event at Wrestlemania."

"You had to be able to do one of two things. You either have to make people love you or you’ve got to make ’em hate you. It doesn’t matter which one because they’re gonna pay money. They’re either going to pay to see you kick someone’s butt or they’re gonna pay money to see you get your butt kicked."

During a recent interview with The CW 33 in Dallas , The Undertaker discussed goals as a pro wrestler and the highest compliment a wrestler can get.

Kenny Omega Discusses Wrestling With Vertigo

During a recent chiropractic adjustment video, Kenny Omega discussed dealing with vertigo which he has been dealing with since 2018. He reveals he gets dizzy in the ring and has to deal with wrestlin[...] Nov 15 - During a recent chiropractic adjustment video, Kenny Omega discussed dealing with vertigo which he has been dealing with since 2018. He reveals he gets dizzy in the ring and has to deal with wrestlin[...]

Tony Khan Talks Jon Moxley's Alcohol Treatment, Provides Update On His Condition

Tony Khan was recently a guest on the Dan Lebatard Show With Stugotz, where he discussed breaking news to fans about Jon Moxley entering an alcohol treatment program. “It was a plan with him [...] Nov 15 - Tony Khan was recently a guest on the Dan Lebatard Show With Stugotz, where he discussed breaking news to fans about Jon Moxley entering an alcohol treatment program. “It was a plan with him [...]

Vince McMahon Wouldn't Let Randy Orton Ride A Camel At Crown Jewel

At this year's Crown Jewel, Matt Riddle make an epic entrance riding a camel down to the ring. During an interview with Metro, Riddle revealed that Randy Orton wanted to ride a camel but Vince McMaho[...] Nov 15 - At this year's Crown Jewel, Matt Riddle make an epic entrance riding a camel down to the ring. During an interview with Metro, Riddle revealed that Randy Orton wanted to ride a camel but Vince McMaho[...]

F1RST Wrestling Applies For "Saturday Night Nitro" Trademark

F1RST Wrestling has applied for a trademark for the name Saturday Night Nitro on November 10th for entertainment purposes. You can check out the filing below. Mark For: SATURDAY NIGHT NITRO tradema[...] Nov 15 - F1RST Wrestling has applied for a trademark for the name Saturday Night Nitro on November 10th for entertainment purposes. You can check out the filing below. Mark For: SATURDAY NIGHT NITRO tradema[...]

Charlotte Flair Says The Four Horsewomen Share An Unspoken Bond

During a recent interview with Metro, Charlotte Flair discussed her relationship with the other Four Horsewomen of WWE and the special bond they share. Check out the highlights below: On the bo[...] Nov 15 - During a recent interview with Metro, Charlotte Flair discussed her relationship with the other Four Horsewomen of WWE and the special bond they share. Check out the highlights below: On the bo[...]

Main Event For Next Month’s NWA Hard Times II Event Announced

The main event for next month’s NWA Hard Times II pay-per-view event has been announced. The event takes place from GPB Studios in Atlanta on December 4, 2021, and will be NWA's last big event [...] Nov 15 - The main event for next month’s NWA Hard Times II pay-per-view event has been announced. The event takes place from GPB Studios in Atlanta on December 4, 2021, and will be NWA's last big event [...]

Becky Lynch To Address Liv Morgan On Tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE has put out an announcement for what's going down on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW. * Big E addresses Kevin Owens* Becky Lynch addresses Liv Morgan* Bobby Lashley looks to dominate The[...] Nov 15 - WWE has put out an announcement for what's going down on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW. * Big E addresses Kevin Owens* Becky Lynch addresses Liv Morgan* Bobby Lashley looks to dominate The[...]

ROH World Title Match Announced For Final Battle Next Month

ROH Final Battle is set for December 11, 2021, from Baltimore, Maryland and now we have a World Title match announced to headline the big event. The company revealed earlier today that Bandido and Jo[...] Nov 15 - ROH Final Battle is set for December 11, 2021, from Baltimore, Maryland and now we have a World Title match announced to headline the big event. The company revealed earlier today that Bandido and Jo[...]

Bryan Danielson Match Set For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has revealed a new match for this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will see Bryan Danielson going up against Evil Uno. During Sunday's Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view, Danielson defeate[...] Nov 15 - AEW has revealed a new match for this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will see Bryan Danielson going up against Evil Uno. During Sunday's Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view, Danielson defeate[...]

Booker T Defends His Controversial Opinions

Booker T was recently a guest on Notsam Wrestling, where he discussed his recent reputation for giving opinions on professional wrestling characters and booking that a lot of people haven't agreed wit[...] Nov 15 - Booker T was recently a guest on Notsam Wrestling, where he discussed his recent reputation for giving opinions on professional wrestling characters and booking that a lot of people haven't agreed wit[...]

WWE Tribute To The Troops 2021 Results

WWE held this year's Tribute To The Troops event from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The results are as follows. Bianca Belair def. Liv Morgan. Big E def. Dolph Ziggler. Roman Reigns d[...] Nov 15 - WWE held this year's Tribute To The Troops event from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The results are as follows. Bianca Belair def. Liv Morgan. Big E def. Dolph Ziggler. Roman Reigns d[...]

ROH Honor For All Results

As Ring of Honor approaches it's indefinite hiatus, they have brought us Honor For All from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. The show aired on the HonorClub platform. The results are as [...] Nov 15 - As Ring of Honor approaches it's indefinite hiatus, they have brought us Honor For All from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. The show aired on the HonorClub platform. The results are as [...]

Roman Reigns Has Reached A Big WWE Milestone Today

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reached another milestone today. "The Head Of The Table" Reigns has completed 700 days since last being pinned in a WWE ring. He last lost a match to pinfall a[...] Nov 14 - WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reached another milestone today. "The Head Of The Table" Reigns has completed 700 days since last being pinned in a WWE ring. He last lost a match to pinfall a[...]

Kurt Angle Rejected Managing Matt Riddle, Said He Didn't Understand Jason Jordan Storyline

Kurt Angle recently held a Q&A during his podcast, where he spoke about the fact that he was never asked about managing Chad Gable and Otis, but did reject the pitch of managing Matt Riddle. "I[...] Nov 14 - Kurt Angle recently held a Q&A during his podcast, where he spoke about the fact that he was never asked about managing Chad Gable and Otis, but did reject the pitch of managing Matt Riddle. "I[...]

AEW Unsure Of When Darius Martin Will Return

During the post-event media scrum for AEW Full Gear, Dante Martin spoke about his Top Flight tag-team partner/brother Darius Martin, and updated fans on his injury. “He’s been out since[...] Nov 14 - During the post-event media scrum for AEW Full Gear, Dante Martin spoke about his Top Flight tag-team partner/brother Darius Martin, and updated fans on his injury. “He’s been out since[...]

Top Dolla Releases Controversial Diss Track Against Jinder Mahal, Deletes It & Responds To Backlash

This past Friday night on SmackDown, Jinder Mahal did a segment with "The Real Slim Shanky", and made several jokes at the expense of rapping faction Hit Row. Top Dolla, a member of the faction, rele[...] Nov 14 - This past Friday night on SmackDown, Jinder Mahal did a segment with "The Real Slim Shanky", and made several jokes at the expense of rapping faction Hit Row. Top Dolla, a member of the faction, rele[...]

WWE Tribute To The Troops Airing Today On FOX

WWE Tribute to the Troops 2021 special will air on FOX today. PWInsider reports that the show will run at the following times in the following markets. MATCHES - Big E vs. Dolph Ziggler (w/Bobby R[...] Nov 14 - WWE Tribute to the Troops 2021 special will air on FOX today. PWInsider reports that the show will run at the following times in the following markets. MATCHES - Big E vs. Dolph Ziggler (w/Bobby R[...]

Jim Johnston Is Not A Fan Of Wrestling Promotions Using Mainstream Music For Entrance Themes

Former WWE music composer Jim Johnston was recently interviewed on the Rock & Roll Beer Guy Podcast, where he talked about wrestlers of today being let down and also not being a fan of wrestling p[...] Nov 14 - Former WWE music composer Jim Johnston was recently interviewed on the Rock & Roll Beer Guy Podcast, where he talked about wrestlers of today being let down and also not being a fan of wrestling p[...]

WWE Files Another Trademark

WWE recently filed to trademark the term "Bodhi Hayward" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment and merchandising purposes. Below is the filing was made on Novembe[...] Nov 14 - WWE recently filed to trademark the term "Bodhi Hayward" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment and merchandising purposes. Below is the filing was made on Novembe[...]

Two AEW Stars Injured At Full Gear 2021 PPV

During Sunday night’s AEW Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view, CM Punk defeated Eddie Kingston and the team of Cody Rhodes & PAC defeated the team of Andrade El Idolo & Malakai Black. In an upd[...] Nov 14 - During Sunday night’s AEW Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view, CM Punk defeated Eddie Kingston and the team of Cody Rhodes & PAC defeated the team of Andrade El Idolo & Malakai Black. In an upd[...]

Gerald Brisco Reveals Bret Hart Once Refused To Job To The Undertaker

During the latest "Something to Wrestle" podcast the Montreal Screwjob was reflected upon, with a new story told by WWE Hall Of Famer Gerald Brisco which revealed the screwjob was not the first time B[...] Nov 14 - During the latest "Something to Wrestle" podcast the Montreal Screwjob was reflected upon, with a new story told by WWE Hall Of Famer Gerald Brisco which revealed the screwjob was not the first time B[...]

WWE NXT Star Returns To Japan

WWE NXT star Sarray has returned to Japan. She revealed the news on her Twitter, but it is unclear why she is there or how long she will stay. She tweeted, "Sarray is back in Japan. But don&rs[...] Nov 14 - WWE NXT star Sarray has returned to Japan. She revealed the news on her Twitter, but it is unclear why she is there or how long she will stay. She tweeted, "Sarray is back in Japan. But don&rs[...]

The Undertaker On Why He Never Tried Out For MMA

During a recent interview, the legendary WWE Superstar The Undertaker was a guest on the Shan and RJ Radio Show to promote WrestleMania 38 tickets going on sale this week. He was asked at [...] Nov 14 - During a recent interview, the legendary WWE Superstar The Undertaker was a guest on the Shan and RJ Radio Show to promote WrestleMania 38 tickets going on sale this week. He was asked at [...]