ROH World Title Match Announced For Final Battle Next Month

ROH Final Battle is set for December 11, 2021, from Baltimore, Maryland and now we have a World Title match announced to headline the big event.

The company revealed earlier today that Bandido and Jonathan Gresham will go head-to-head for the title at the event, which will be the last ROH event until April 2022, as the promotion recently announced it is going on "hiatus" while it restructures.

Updated card for Final Battle:

- Bandido versus Jonathan Gresham for the ROH world championship

- Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King