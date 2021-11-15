The results are as follows.

WWE held this year's Tribute To The Troops event from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

» More News From This Feed

WWE Tribute To The Troops 2021 Results

WWE held this year's Tribute To The Troops event from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The results are as follows. Bianca Belair def. Liv [...] Nov 15 - WWE held this year's Tribute To The Troops event from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The results are as follows. Bianca Belair def. Liv [...]

ROH Honor For All Results

As Ring of Honor approaches it's indefinite hiatus, they have brought us Honor For All from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. The show air[...] Nov 15 - As Ring of Honor approaches it's indefinite hiatus, they have brought us Honor For All from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. The show air[...]

Roman Reigns Has Reached A Big WWE Milestone Today

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reached another milestone today. "The Head Of The Table" Reigns has completed 700 days since last being pinne[...] Nov 14 - WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reached another milestone today. "The Head Of The Table" Reigns has completed 700 days since last being pinne[...]

Kurt Angle Rejected Managing Matt Riddle, Said He Didn't Understand Jason Jordan Storyline

Kurt Angle recently held a Q&A during his podcast, where he spoke about the fact that he was never asked about managing Chad Gable and Otis, but d[...] Nov 14 - Kurt Angle recently held a Q&A during his podcast, where he spoke about the fact that he was never asked about managing Chad Gable and Otis, but d[...]

AEW Unsure Of When Darius Martin Will Return

During the post-event media scrum for AEW Full Gear, Dante Martin spoke about his Top Flight tag-team partner/brother Darius Martin, and updated fans [...] Nov 14 - During the post-event media scrum for AEW Full Gear, Dante Martin spoke about his Top Flight tag-team partner/brother Darius Martin, and updated fans [...]

Top Dolla Releases Controversial Diss Track Against Jinder Mahal, Deletes It & Responds To Backlash

This past Friday night on SmackDown, Jinder Mahal did a segment with "The Real Slim Shanky", and made several jokes at the expense of rapping faction [...] Nov 14 - This past Friday night on SmackDown, Jinder Mahal did a segment with "The Real Slim Shanky", and made several jokes at the expense of rapping faction [...]

WWE Tribute To The Troops Airing Today On FOX

WWE Tribute to the Troops 2021 special will air on FOX today. PWInsider reports that the show will run at the following times in the following markets[...] Nov 14 - WWE Tribute to the Troops 2021 special will air on FOX today. PWInsider reports that the show will run at the following times in the following markets[...]

Jim Johnston Is Not A Fan Of Wrestling Promotions Using Mainstream Music For Entrance Themes

Former WWE music composer Jim Johnston was recently interviewed on the Rock & Roll Beer Guy Podcast, where he talked about wrestlers of today bein[...] Nov 14 - Former WWE music composer Jim Johnston was recently interviewed on the Rock & Roll Beer Guy Podcast, where he talked about wrestlers of today bein[...]

WWE Files Another Trademark

WWE recently filed to trademark the term "Bodhi Hayward" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment and merchandising purpos[...] Nov 14 - WWE recently filed to trademark the term "Bodhi Hayward" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment and merchandising purpos[...]

Two AEW Stars Injured At Full Gear 2021 PPV

During Sunday night’s AEW Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view, CM Punk defeated Eddie Kingston and the team of Cody Rhodes & PAC defeated the team o[...] Nov 14 - During Sunday night’s AEW Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view, CM Punk defeated Eddie Kingston and the team of Cody Rhodes & PAC defeated the team o[...]

Gerald Brisco Reveals Bret Hart Once Refused To Job To The Undertaker

During the latest "Something to Wrestle" podcast the Montreal Screwjob was reflected upon, with a new story told by WWE Hall Of Famer Gerald Brisco wh[...] Nov 14 - During the latest "Something to Wrestle" podcast the Montreal Screwjob was reflected upon, with a new story told by WWE Hall Of Famer Gerald Brisco wh[...]

WWE NXT Star Returns To Japan

WWE NXT star Sarray has returned to Japan. She revealed the news on her Twitter, but it is unclear why she is there or how long she will stay. [...] Nov 14 - WWE NXT star Sarray has returned to Japan. She revealed the news on her Twitter, but it is unclear why she is there or how long she will stay. [...]

The Undertaker On Why He Never Tried Out For MMA

During a recent interview, the legendary WWE Superstar The Undertaker was a guest on the Shan and RJ Radio Show to promote WrestleMania 38 ticket[...] Nov 14 - During a recent interview, the legendary WWE Superstar The Undertaker was a guest on the Shan and RJ Radio Show to promote WrestleMania 38 ticket[...]

Tony Khan Defends His Father’s Business Deals In Saudi Arabia

AEW President Tony Khan took time to defend his father, Shahid Khan, for purchasing a Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto back in 2016 from the Kingdom Hold[...] Nov 14 - AEW President Tony Khan took time to defend his father, Shahid Khan, for purchasing a Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto back in 2016 from the Kingdom Hold[...]

Big E Comments On His Working Relationship With Vince McMahon

During a recent interview with TalkSport, Big E was asked about his working relationship with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. Here is what h[...] Nov 14 - During a recent interview with TalkSport, Big E was asked about his working relationship with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. Here is what h[...]

CM Punk Reveals Which ROH Wrestler He Wants To Join AEW

CM Punk revealed during the AEW Full Gear post-show media scrum, which ROH star he would like to see join All Elite Wrestling in the future. Punk sai[...] Nov 14 - CM Punk revealed during the AEW Full Gear post-show media scrum, which ROH star he would like to see join All Elite Wrestling in the future. Punk sai[...]

Jay Lethal Reveals When He Signed With AEW

During the AEW Full Gear media scrum following the pay-per-view, Jay Lethal revealed that his deal with AEW came to fruition a mere few days ago. Lea[...] Nov 14 - During the AEW Full Gear media scrum following the pay-per-view, Jay Lethal revealed that his deal with AEW came to fruition a mere few days ago. Lea[...]

Former WWE NXT Star Debuts For New Japan Pro Wrestling

Former WWE NXT star Bronson Reed made his NJPW debut on Saturday night He made a surprise appearance at the NJPW Battle in the Valley event after Moo[...] Nov 14 - Former WWE NXT star Bronson Reed made his NJPW debut on Saturday night He made a surprise appearance at the NJPW Battle in the Valley event after Moo[...]

Sasha Banks Reminsces About NXT Takeover: Brooklyn and Hell In A Cell

Sasha Banks was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where she discussed her match against Bayley at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, that many believe hel[...] Nov 14 - Sasha Banks was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where she discussed her match against Bayley at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, that many believe hel[...]

NJPW Battle in the Valley Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling has concluded their Battle in the Valley event last night on November 13th from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, CA. Th[...] Nov 14 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has concluded their Battle in the Valley event last night on November 13th from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, CA. Th[...]

"Hangman" Adam Page Gives Post-AEW Championship Victory Thoughts

Following his victory at AEW Full Gear and winning the AEW World Championship for the first time in his career, "Hangman" Adam Page appeared at the po[...] Nov 14 - Following his victory at AEW Full Gear and winning the AEW World Championship for the first time in his career, "Hangman" Adam Page appeared at the po[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021 Results

It's Saturday and you know what that means. At least you should do on this Saturday, it's time for AEW Full Gear. This 10 match card is absolutely sta[...] Nov 14 - It's Saturday and you know what that means. At least you should do on this Saturday, it's time for AEW Full Gear. This 10 match card is absolutely sta[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: "Hangman" Adam Page Crowned New AEW World Champion

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW World Championship"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Kenny Ome[...] Nov 14 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW World Championship"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Kenny Ome[...]

Jay Lethal Joins All Elite Wrestling, First Match Set

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Jay Lethal Is #AllElite, Calls Out Sammy Guevara After[...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Jay Lethal Is #AllElite, Calls Out Sammy Guevara After[...]