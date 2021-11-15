WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
ROH Honor For All Results

Posted By: Joe West on Nov 15, 2021

ROH Honor For All Results

As Ring of Honor approaches it's indefinite hiatus, they have brought us Honor For All from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. The show aired on the HonorClub platform.

The results are as follows.

  • Taylor Rust def. Tracy Williams in a Pure Rules Match.
  • Holidead def. Quinn McKay, Trish Adora and Vita VonStarr in a 4-Way Match.
  • The Briscoes (Mark and Jay Briscoe) (c) def. Effy and AJ Gray to retain their GCW Tag Team Titles.
  • Jonathan Gresham def. Brody King.
  • Matt Taven and Mike Bennett def. Dragon Lee and Kenny King (c) to become the brand-new ROH Tag Team Champions.
  • Bandido (c) def. Demonic Flamita in a No DQ Match to retain his ROH World Title.
Nov 15
WWE Tribute To The Troops 2021 Results
WWE held this year's Tribute To The Troops event from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The results are as follows. Bianca Belair def. Liv [...]
Nov 15
ROH Honor For All Results
As Ring of Honor approaches it's indefinite hiatus, they have brought us Honor For All from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. The show air[...]
Nov 14
Roman Reigns Has Reached A Big WWE Milestone Today
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reached another milestone today. "The Head Of The Table" Reigns has completed 700 days since last being pinne[...]
Nov 14
Kurt Angle Rejected Managing Matt Riddle, Said He Didn't Understand Jason Jordan Storyline
Kurt Angle recently held a Q&A during his podcast, where he spoke about the fact that he was never asked about managing Chad Gable and Otis, but d[...]
Nov 14
AEW Unsure Of When Darius Martin Will Return
During the post-event media scrum for AEW Full Gear, Dante Martin spoke about his Top Flight tag-team partner/brother Darius Martin, and updated fans [...]
Nov 14
Top Dolla Releases Controversial Diss Track Against Jinder Mahal, Deletes It & Responds To Backlash
This past Friday night on SmackDown, Jinder Mahal did a segment with "The Real Slim Shanky", and made several jokes at the expense of rapping faction [...]
Nov 14
WWE Tribute To The Troops Airing Today On FOX
WWE Tribute to the Troops 2021 special will air on FOX today. PWInsider reports that the show will run at the following times in the following markets[...]
Nov 14
Jim Johnston Is Not A Fan Of Wrestling Promotions Using Mainstream Music For Entrance Themes
Former WWE music composer Jim Johnston was recently interviewed on the Rock & Roll Beer Guy Podcast, where he talked about wrestlers of today bein[...]
Nov 14
WWE Files Another Trademark
WWE recently filed to trademark the term "Bodhi Hayward" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment and merchandising purpos[...]
Nov 14
Two AEW Stars Injured At Full Gear 2021 PPV
During Sunday night’s AEW Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view, CM Punk defeated Eddie Kingston and the team of Cody Rhodes & PAC defeated the team o[...]
Nov 14
Gerald Brisco Reveals Bret Hart Once Refused To Job To The Undertaker
During the latest "Something to Wrestle" podcast the Montreal Screwjob was reflected upon, with a new story told by WWE Hall Of Famer Gerald Brisco wh[...]
Nov 14
WWE NXT Star Returns To Japan
WWE NXT star Sarray has returned to Japan.  She revealed the news on her Twitter, but it is unclear why she is there or how long she will stay. [...]
Nov 14
The Undertaker On Why He Never Tried Out For MMA
During a recent interview, the legendary WWE Superstar The Undertaker was a guest on the Shan and RJ Radio Show to promote WrestleMania 38 ticket[...]
Nov 14
Tony Khan Defends His Father’s Business Deals In Saudi Arabia
AEW President Tony Khan took time to defend his father, Shahid Khan, for purchasing a Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto back in 2016 from the Kingdom Hold[...]
Nov 14
Big E Comments On His Working Relationship With Vince McMahon
During a recent interview with TalkSport, Big E was asked about his working relationship with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. Here is what h[...]
Nov 14
CM Punk Reveals Which ROH Wrestler He Wants To Join AEW
CM Punk revealed during the AEW Full Gear post-show media scrum, which ROH star he would like to see join All Elite Wrestling in the future. Punk sai[...]
Nov 14
Jay Lethal Reveals When He Signed With AEW
During the AEW Full Gear media scrum following the pay-per-view, Jay Lethal revealed that his deal with AEW came to fruition a mere few days ago. Lea[...]
Nov 14
Former WWE NXT Star Debuts For New Japan Pro Wrestling
Former WWE NXT star Bronson Reed made his NJPW debut on Saturday night He made a surprise appearance at the NJPW Battle in the Valley event after Moo[...]
Nov 14
Sasha Banks Reminsces About NXT Takeover: Brooklyn and Hell In A Cell
Sasha Banks was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where she discussed her match against Bayley at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, that many believe hel[...]
Nov 14
NJPW Battle in the Valley Results
New Japan Pro Wrestling has concluded their Battle in the Valley event last night on November 13th from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, CA. Th[...]
Nov 14
"Hangman" Adam Page Gives Post-AEW Championship Victory Thoughts
Following his victory at AEW Full Gear and winning the AEW World Championship for the first time in his career, "Hangman" Adam Page appeared at the po[...]
Nov 14
AEW Full Gear 2021 Results
It's Saturday and you know what that means. At least you should do on this Saturday, it's time for AEW Full Gear. This 10 match card is absolutely sta[...]
Nov 14
AEW Full Gear 2021: "Hangman" Adam Page Crowned New AEW World Champion
The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW World Championship"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Kenny Ome[...]
Nov 13
Jay Lethal Joins All Elite Wrestling, First Match Set
The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Jay Lethal Is #AllElite, Calls Out Sammy Guevara After[...]
Nov 13
AEW Full Gear 2021: Inner Circle Victorious Over American Top Team & Men Of The Year
The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Inner Circle vs. American Top Team & Men Of The Yea[...]
