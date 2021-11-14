Roman Reigns Has Reached A Big WWE Milestone Today

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reached another milestone today.

"The Head Of The Table" Reigns has completed 700 days since last being pinned in a WWE ring. He last lost a match to pinfall against Baron Corbin at the TLC 2019 pay-per-view.

Since that match, he has only lost in multi-man matches, where he didn’t get directly pinned.

During this past Friday's SmackDown on FOX, King Xavier Woods defeated Roman Reigns via DQ in after SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos interfered.

This in itself is also significant as it's the first WWE Superstar to pick up a direct win over Roman in a singles match since his Tribal Chief gimmick began in August 2020.