Kurt Angle Rejected Managing Matt Riddle, Said He Didn't Understand Jason Jordan Storyline
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 14, 2021
Kurt Angle recently held a Q&A during his podcast, where he spoke about the fact that he was never asked about managing Chad Gable and Otis, but did reject the pitch of managing Matt Riddle.
"I wouldn't mind doing it. Not only are they great amateur wrestlers. They're entertaining too, especially Otis, you know, I think I might have been able to be a part of that. But I think they started that after I left the company. So there wasn't a possibility of me coming back and managing them. The WWE did offer me to manage Matt Riddle and I didn't take it at the time because I had some other commitments but Otis and Chad Gable now, it would have been awesome managing them, we would have had a lot of fun doing those segments."
Angle spoke about the storyline in which Jason Jordan was revealed to be Angle's son.
"Yeah, I wanted to do that. I'm not sure why Vince did decide to do that. Instead, he made Jason Jordan, my son. Chad Gable had no relationship to me whatsoever, I would have probably done the opposite. But I also think that those guys would have been the new Team Angle, and it would have been a really good run. I'm not sure why Vince didn't want to do it. It's, it's actually very disappointing. Because, you know, the Team Angle didn't even get to the level that we could have. Team Angle only survived for like eight months. It wasn't a long period for that faction. So to reignite it with Chad Gable, and Otis or Jason Jordan would have been incredible. I think that we could have done that for a good three or four years and had a great run. "
"Especially if Shelton was part of Team Angle. So I would love to have all of them as part of my faction, that would be incredible and we could have been a Survivor Series team."