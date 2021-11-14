Kurt Angle Rejected Managing Matt Riddle, Said He Didn't Understand Jason Jordan Storyline

Kurt Angle recently held a Q&A during his podcast, where he spoke about the fact that he was never asked about managing Chad Gable and Otis, but did reject the pitch of managing Matt Riddle.

"I wouldn't mind doing it. Not only are they great amateur wrestlers. They're entertaining too, especially Otis, you know, I think I might have been able to be a part of that. But I think they started that after I left the company. So there wasn't a possibility of me coming back and managing them. The WWE did offer me to manage Matt Riddle and I didn't take it at the time because I had some other commitments but Otis and Chad Gable now, it would have been awesome managing them, we would have had a lot of fun doing those segments."

Angle spoke about the storyline in which Jason Jordan was revealed to be Angle's son.