WWE Tribute To The Troops Airing Today On FOX

WWE Tribute to the Troops 2021 special will air on FOX today. PWInsider reports that the show will run at the following times in the following markets.
- Big E vs. Dolph Ziggler (w/Bobby Roode)
- Roman Reigns (w/Paul Heyman) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (w/Rick Boogz)
- Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan
Atlanta: WAGA at 5 PM ET
Boston: WFXT at 5 PM ET
Chicago: WFLD at 4 :30 PM CT
Dallas: KDFW at 4:30 PM CT
Houston: FOX affiliate KRVD at 5 PM CT
Los Angeles: FOX 11 at 12 PM PT
New York City: FOX 5 at 3 PM ET
Orlando: FOX 35 at 4:30 PM ET
Philadelphia: FOX affiliate WTXF at 4:30 PM ET
San Francisco: FOX affiliate KTVU at 4:30 PM PT
Washington, DC: FOX affiliate WTTG at 5 PM ET