WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jim Johnston Is Not A Fan Of Wrestling Promotions Using Mainstream Music For Entrance Themes
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 14, 2021
Former WWE music composer Jim Johnston was recently interviewed on the Rock & Roll Beer Guy Podcast, where he talked about wrestlers of today being let down and also not being a fan of wrestling promotions that use mainstream music for their wrestler entrance themes, something AEW do a lot.
Here is what he said:
"I feel so sorry for the current crop of talent there because I feel that they’re being served so inadequately and so poorly. There are no breakout stars because they’re not putting the right combination of things together to create stars. I’m sure there are stars there. I’m absolutely confident there are. I remind everybody that before Stone Cold Steve Austin broke out and became one of the biggest stars in the game, he was The Ringmaster. He was a pretty low-card player. There’s something about truth, characters have to find an element to their character that’s not a character. It has to be part of who they are. Then, I think the next most important thing is there has to be a piece of music which is a score to that character so every time people hear it, they feel that character. It’s not just thinking about it, they feel that character and what that character is about. The reason I always thought wrestlers using mainstream music was because I thought it absolutely defeats the purpose because people have different emotional associations with those songs. So, a song comes on that’s, whatever, an AC/DC song, the guy comes out to that, I think it makes him feel all puffy, you know, ‘I got an AC/DC song.’ The problem is that half the fan base is thinking about some association they had; ‘This is the night I had that car accident. This is the first night I kissed my girlfriend.’ So, you’ve effectively taken them out of the story and now they are not thinking about that guy. When Taker’s music plays or Steve’s music plays, people are only thinking about Steve Austin. They’re not thinking about when they kissed their girl, they’re thinking about Steve Austin, what he did last week and I wonder what crazy thing he’s going to do tonight. That’s what you want. It’s not just intellectual focus, it’s emotional focus. Star Wars works because you know Darth Vader is bad and Luke Skywalker is good and you want the force to win. If you don’t care that the force wins, boy, the movie’s dead on arrival."
Nov 14 - Kurt Angle recently held a Q&A during his podcast, where he spoke about the fact that he was never asked about managing Chad Gable and Otis, but did reject the pitch of managing Matt Riddle. "I[...]
Nov 14
AEW Unsure Of When Darius Martin Will Return During the post-event media scrum for AEW Full Gear, Dante Martin spoke about his Top Flight tag-team partner/brother Darius Martin, and updated fans on his injury. “He’s been out since[...]
Nov 14 - During the post-event media scrum for AEW Full Gear, Dante Martin spoke about his Top Flight tag-team partner/brother Darius Martin, and updated fans on his injury. “He’s been out since[...]
Nov 14 - This past Friday night on SmackDown, Jinder Mahal did a segment with "The Real Slim Shanky", and made several jokes at the expense of rapping faction Hit Row. Top Dolla, a member of the faction, rele[...]
Nov 14
WWE Tribute To The Troops Airing Today On FOX WWE Tribute to the Troops 2021 special will air on FOX today. PWInsider reports that the show will run at the following times in the following markets. MATCHES - Big E vs. Dolph Ziggler (w/Bobby R[...]
Nov 14 - WWE Tribute to the Troops 2021 special will air on FOX today. PWInsider reports that the show will run at the following times in the following markets. MATCHES - Big E vs. Dolph Ziggler (w/Bobby R[...]
Nov 14 - Former WWE music composer Jim Johnston was recently interviewed on the Rock & Roll Beer Guy Podcast, where he talked about wrestlers of today being let down and also not being a fan of wrestling p[...]
Nov 14
WWE Files Another Trademark WWE recently filed to trademark the term "Bodhi Hayward" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment and merchandising purposes. Below is the filing was made on Novembe[...]
Nov 14 - WWE recently filed to trademark the term "Bodhi Hayward" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment and merchandising purposes. Below is the filing was made on Novembe[...]
Nov 14
Two AEW Stars Injured At Full Gear 2021 PPV During Sunday night’s AEW Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view, CM Punk defeated Eddie Kingston and the team of Cody Rhodes & PAC defeated the team of Andrade El Idolo & Malakai Black. In an upd[...]
Nov 14 - During Sunday night’s AEW Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view, CM Punk defeated Eddie Kingston and the team of Cody Rhodes & PAC defeated the team of Andrade El Idolo & Malakai Black. In an upd[...]
Nov 14 - During the latest "Something to Wrestle" podcast the Montreal Screwjob was reflected upon, with a new story told by WWE Hall Of Famer Gerald Brisco which revealed the screwjob was not the first time B[...]
Nov 14
WWE NXT Star Returns To Japan WWE NXT star Sarray has returned to Japan. She revealed the news on her Twitter, but it is unclear why she is there or how long she will stay. She tweeted, "Sarray is back in Japan. But don&rs[...]
Nov 14 - WWE NXT star Sarray has returned to Japan. She revealed the news on her Twitter, but it is unclear why she is there or how long she will stay. She tweeted, "Sarray is back in Japan. But don&rs[...]
Nov 14
The Undertaker On Why He Never Tried Out For MMA During a recent interview, the legendary WWE Superstar The Undertaker was a guest on the Shan and RJ Radio Show to promote WrestleMania 38 tickets going on sale this week. He was asked at [...]
Nov 14 - During a recent interview, the legendary WWE Superstar The Undertaker was a guest on the Shan and RJ Radio Show to promote WrestleMania 38 tickets going on sale this week. He was asked at [...]
Nov 14 - AEW President Tony Khan took time to defend his father, Shahid Khan, for purchasing a Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto back in 2016 from the Kingdom Holding Company, which is based in Saudi Arabia during[...]
Nov 14 - During a recent interview with TalkSport, Big E was asked about his working relationship with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. Here is what he said: "It’s been good. I always go to Vin[...]
Nov 14 - CM Punk revealed during the AEW Full Gear post-show media scrum, which ROH star he would like to see join All Elite Wrestling in the future. Punk said: "I mean, I think it sucks that the place is go[...]
Nov 14
Jay Lethal Reveals When He Signed With AEW During the AEW Full Gear media scrum following the pay-per-view, Jay Lethal revealed that his deal with AEW came to fruition a mere few days ago. Leath said he only met Tony Khan earlier in the day b[...]
Nov 14 - During the AEW Full Gear media scrum following the pay-per-view, Jay Lethal revealed that his deal with AEW came to fruition a mere few days ago. Leath said he only met Tony Khan earlier in the day b[...]
Nov 14 - Former WWE NXT star Bronson Reed made his NJPW debut on Saturday night He made a surprise appearance at the NJPW Battle in the Valley event after Moose beat Juice Robinson. He is now using the ring n[...]
Nov 14 - Sasha Banks was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where she discussed her match against Bayley at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, that many believe helped define her career. “I can remember my[...]
Nov 14
NJPW Battle in the Valley Results New Japan Pro Wrestling has concluded their Battle in the Valley event last night on November 13th from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, CA. The results are as follows. Josh Alexander def. Y[...]
Nov 14 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has concluded their Battle in the Valley event last night on November 13th from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, CA. The results are as follows. Josh Alexander def. Y[...]
Nov 14 - Following his victory at AEW Full Gear and winning the AEW World Championship for the first time in his career, "Hangman" Adam Page appeared at the post-event media scrum, where he spoke about the eve[...]
Nov 14
AEW Full Gear 2021 Results It's Saturday and you know what that means. At least you should do on this Saturday, it's time for AEW Full Gear. This 10 match card is absolutely stacked to the gills and the crowd in Minneapolis, Mi[...]
Nov 14 - It's Saturday and you know what that means. At least you should do on this Saturday, it's time for AEW Full Gear. This 10 match card is absolutely stacked to the gills and the crowd in Minneapolis, Mi[...]
Nov 14 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW World Championship"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega (C) "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts begins [...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Jay Lethal Is #AllElite, Calls Out Sammy Guevara After the co-main event Minneapolis Street Fight wraps [...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Inner Circle vs. American Top Team & Men Of The Year We head to the video package to set up our co-m[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston The bad-ass, really awesome video package airs to tell the story leading up t[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Women's ChampionshipTay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker (C) After the vignette wraps up to finish promotin[...]