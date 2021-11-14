Two AEW Stars Injured At Full Gear 2021 PPV

During Sunday night’s AEW Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view, CM Punk defeated Eddie Kingston and the team of Cody Rhodes & PAC defeated the team of Andrade El Idolo & Malakai Black.

In an update from PWInsider, Eddie and Malakai were scheduled to appear at the Big Event convention in New York City today, but they didn’t appear.

The official reason for their absence was that both of them suffered injuries at Full Gear.