WWE NXT Star Returns To Japan
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 14, 2021
WWE NXT star Sarray has returned to Japan.
She revealed the news on her Twitter, but it is unclear why she is there or how long she will stay. She tweeted,
"Sarray is back in Japan. But don’t worry I’ll be back soon. Thank you everyone for your patience. #WWENXT"
Sarray recently went up against Kay Lee Ray on WWE NXT 2.0 with Ray picking up the victory.
One has to wonder if she has returned due to visa issues or a personal matter.
We'll keep you updated.
https://wrestlr.me/72089/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Nov 14 WWE NXT Star Returns To Japan WWE NXT star Sarray has returned to Japan. She revealed the news on her Twitter, but it is unclear why she is there or how long she will stay. [...]
Nov 14 - WWE NXT star Sarray has returned to Japan. She revealed the news on her Twitter, but it is unclear why she is there or how long she will stay. [...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - During a recent interview, the legendary WWE Superstar The Undertaker was a guest on the Shan and RJ Radio Show to promote WrestleMania 38 ticket[...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - AEW President Tony Khan took time to defend his father, Shahid Khan, for purchasing a Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto back in 2016 from the Kingdom Hold[...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - During a recent interview with TalkSport, Big E was asked about his working relationship with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. Here is what h[...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - CM Punk revealed during the AEW Full Gear post-show media scrum, which ROH star he would like to see join All Elite Wrestling in the future. Punk sai[...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - During the AEW Full Gear media scrum following the pay-per-view, Jay Lethal revealed that his deal with AEW came to fruition a mere few days ago. Lea[...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - Former WWE NXT star Bronson Reed made his NJPW debut on Saturday night He made a surprise appearance at the NJPW Battle in the Valley event after Moo[...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - Sasha Banks was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where she discussed her match against Bayley at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, that many believe hel[...]
Nov 14 NJPW Battle in the Valley Results New Japan Pro Wrestling has concluded their Battle in the Valley event last night on November 13th from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, CA. Th[...]
Nov 14 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has concluded their Battle in the Valley event last night on November 13th from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, CA. Th[...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - Following his victory at AEW Full Gear and winning the AEW World Championship for the first time in his career, "Hangman" Adam Page appeared at the po[...]
Nov 14 AEW Full Gear 2021 Results It's Saturday and you know what that means. At least you should do on this Saturday, it's time for AEW Full Gear. This 10 match card is absolutely sta[...]
Nov 14 - It's Saturday and you know what that means. At least you should do on this Saturday, it's time for AEW Full Gear. This 10 match card is absolutely sta[...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW World Championship"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Kenny Ome[...]
Nov 13
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Jay Lethal Is #AllElite, Calls Out Sammy Guevara After[...]
Nov 13
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Inner Circle vs. American Top Team & Men Of The Yea[...]
Nov 13
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston The bad-ass, really awesome[...]
Nov 13
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Women's ChampionshipTay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker ([...]
Nov 13
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo vs. Cody Rhodes &a[...]
Nov 13
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Trios Falls Count Anywhere MatchThe Super Kliq vs. Chri[...]
Nov 13
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Title Eliminator Tournament FinalsMiro vs. Bryan Da[...]
Nov 13
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Tag-Team ChampionshipsFTR vs. Lucha Bros (C) As so[...]
Nov 13
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. MJF vs. Darby Allin AEW Full Gear 2021 is about to get unde[...]
Nov 13
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Nyla Rose & Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa & Hikaru S[...]
Nov 13
Nov 13 - AEW is set to present their final big pay-per-view of 2021, Full Gear tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. Fans filing into the Target [...]
Nov 13 Ricochet Is Dating A WWE NXT Superstar Ricochet revealed today on Instagram that he and WWE NXT 2.0 ring announcer Samantha Irvin are a couple outside of the ring. Ricochet posted a photo [...]
Nov 13 - Ricochet revealed today on Instagram that he and WWE NXT 2.0 ring announcer Samantha Irvin are a couple outside of the ring. Ricochet posted a photo [...]
Nov 13
Nov 13 - WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network, which will feature Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai in a singles match[...]