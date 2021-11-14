WWE NXT Star Returns To Japan

WWE NXT star Sarray has returned to Japan.

She revealed the news on her Twitter, but it is unclear why she is there or how long she will stay. She tweeted,

"Sarray is back in Japan. But don’t worry I’ll be back soon. Thank you everyone for your patience. #WWENXT"

Sarray recently went up against Kay Lee Ray on WWE NXT 2.0 with Ray picking up the victory.

One has to wonder if she has returned due to visa issues or a personal matter.

We'll keep you updated.