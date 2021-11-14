Tony Khan Defends His Father’s Business Deals In Saudi Arabia

AEW President Tony Khan took time to defend his father, Shahid Khan, for purchasing a Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto back in 2016 from the Kingdom Holding Company, which is based in Saudi Arabia during Sunday's post-Full Gear media scrum.

Khan addressed the recent online backlash, with some comparing his Father's dealings to that of WWE's relationship with the Saudi government, which Tony claims is not the case:

"I’ve been wanting to say something for a long time, I’m just going to say it. I’ve never brought this up, but I see people say stuff online, and me bringing this up will probably make it worse – but I’m gonna say it anyway. My dad bought Four Seasons from a Saudi person (Kingdom Holding Company) five years ago, and that is the beginning and the end of it. It is very much an apples and oranges thing – when you compare the ongoing business relationship (between WWE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) to what my dad did, which was purchasing a property from an individual, not the government."

On how it differs from WWE’s business deal with Saudi Arabia:

“But I see people say stuff like, ‘oh, Shad Khan does business with Saudi Arabia.’ That’s bulls–t. I’ve seen people bring this up online for years, and they are wrong. My dad is not involved in ongoing businesses, he just bought the hotel years ago. It’s very different to what’s going on with that part of the world (with WWE).”