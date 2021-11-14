Big E Comments On His Working Relationship With Vince McMahon

During a recent interview with TalkSport, Big E was asked about his working relationship with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

Here is what he said:

"It’s been good. I always go to Vince down the years, but now it’s a more regular thing where I’m getting feedback and I’m finally getting a chance to talk to him. But it’s cool, because we now have a different relationship."

Big E added that McMahon was giving him feedback about the interview he had recently on The Breakfast Club. Big E is very aware he is representing the company.

"So it’s really dope to have these conversations about that stuff. It’s not weird because I feel like I belong here, but it’s just crazy to be in this spot and being the guy having these conversations."