Former WWE NXT Star Debuts For New Japan Pro Wrestling

WWE NXT Star Returns To Japan

WWE NXT star Sarray has returned to Japan. She revealed the news on her Twitter, but it is unclear why she is there or how long she will stay. She tweeted, "Sarray is back in Japan. But don&rs[...] Nov 14 - WWE NXT star Sarray has returned to Japan. She revealed the news on her Twitter, but it is unclear why she is there or how long she will stay. She tweeted, "Sarray is back in Japan. But don&rs[...]

The Undertaker On Why He Never Tried Out For MMA

During a recent interview, the legendary WWE Superstar The Undertaker was a guest on the Shan and RJ Radio Show to promote WrestleMania 38 tickets going on sale this week. He was asked at [...] Nov 14 - During a recent interview, the legendary WWE Superstar The Undertaker was a guest on the Shan and RJ Radio Show to promote WrestleMania 38 tickets going on sale this week. He was asked at [...]

Tony Khan Defends His Father’s Business Deals In Saudi Arabia

AEW President Tony Khan took time to defend his father, Shahid Khan, for purchasing a Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto back in 2016 from the Kingdom Holding Company, which is based in Saudi Arabia during[...] Nov 14 - AEW President Tony Khan took time to defend his father, Shahid Khan, for purchasing a Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto back in 2016 from the Kingdom Holding Company, which is based in Saudi Arabia during[...]

Big E Comments On His Working Relationship With Vince McMahon

During a recent interview with TalkSport, Big E was asked about his working relationship with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. Here is what he said: "It’s been good. I always go to Vin[...] Nov 14 - During a recent interview with TalkSport, Big E was asked about his working relationship with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. Here is what he said: "It’s been good. I always go to Vin[...]

CM Punk Reveals Which ROH Wrestler He Wants To Join AEW

CM Punk revealed during the AEW Full Gear post-show media scrum, which ROH star he would like to see join All Elite Wrestling in the future. Punk said: "I mean, I think it sucks that the place is go[...] Nov 14 - CM Punk revealed during the AEW Full Gear post-show media scrum, which ROH star he would like to see join All Elite Wrestling in the future. Punk said: "I mean, I think it sucks that the place is go[...]

Jay Lethal Reveals When He Signed With AEW

During the AEW Full Gear media scrum following the pay-per-view, Jay Lethal revealed that his deal with AEW came to fruition a mere few days ago. Leath said he only met Tony Khan earlier in the day b[...] Nov 14 - During the AEW Full Gear media scrum following the pay-per-view, Jay Lethal revealed that his deal with AEW came to fruition a mere few days ago. Leath said he only met Tony Khan earlier in the day b[...]

Former WWE NXT Star Debuts For New Japan Pro Wrestling

Former WWE NXT star Bronson Reed made his NJPW debut on Saturday night He made a surprise appearance at the NJPW Battle in the Valley event after Moose beat Juice Robinson. He is now using the ring n[...] Nov 14 - Former WWE NXT star Bronson Reed made his NJPW debut on Saturday night He made a surprise appearance at the NJPW Battle in the Valley event after Moose beat Juice Robinson. He is now using the ring n[...]

Sasha Banks Reminsces About NXT Takeover: Brooklyn and Hell In A Cell

Sasha Banks was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where she discussed her match against Bayley at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, that many believe helped define her career. “I can remember my[...] Nov 14 - Sasha Banks was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where she discussed her match against Bayley at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, that many believe helped define her career. “I can remember my[...]

NJPW Battle in the Valley Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling has concluded their Battle in the Valley event last night on November 13th from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, CA. The results are as follows. Josh Alexander def. Y[...] Nov 14 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has concluded their Battle in the Valley event last night on November 13th from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, CA. The results are as follows. Josh Alexander def. Y[...]

"Hangman" Adam Page Gives Post-AEW Championship Victory Thoughts

Following his victory at AEW Full Gear and winning the AEW World Championship for the first time in his career, "Hangman" Adam Page appeared at the post-event media scrum, where he spoke about the eve[...] Nov 14 - Following his victory at AEW Full Gear and winning the AEW World Championship for the first time in his career, "Hangman" Adam Page appeared at the post-event media scrum, where he spoke about the eve[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021 Results

It's Saturday and you know what that means. At least you should do on this Saturday, it's time for AEW Full Gear. This 10 match card is absolutely stacked to the gills and the crowd in Minneapolis, Mi[...] Nov 14 - It's Saturday and you know what that means. At least you should do on this Saturday, it's time for AEW Full Gear. This 10 match card is absolutely stacked to the gills and the crowd in Minneapolis, Mi[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: "Hangman" Adam Page Crowned New AEW World Champion

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW World Championship"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega (C) "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts begins [...] Nov 14 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW World Championship"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega (C) "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts begins [...]

Jay Lethal Joins All Elite Wrestling, First Match Set

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Jay Lethal Is #AllElite, Calls Out Sammy Guevara After the co-main event Minneapolis Street Fight wraps [...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Jay Lethal Is #AllElite, Calls Out Sammy Guevara After the co-main event Minneapolis Street Fight wraps [...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: Inner Circle Victorious Over American Top Team & Men Of The Year

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Inner Circle vs. American Top Team & Men Of The Year We head to the video package to set up our co-m[...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Inner Circle vs. American Top Team & Men Of The Year We head to the video package to set up our co-m[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: CM Punk Victorious Over Eddie Kingston

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston The bad-ass, really awesome video package airs to tell the story leading up t[...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston The bad-ass, really awesome video package airs to tell the story leading up t[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: Dr. Britt Baker Retains AEW Women's Championship

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Women's ChampionshipTay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker (C) After the vignette wraps up to finish promotin[...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Women's ChampionshipTay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker (C) After the vignette wraps up to finish promotin[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: Cody Rhodes & PAC Victorious

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo vs. Cody Rhodes & PAC The vignette airs to get us ready for our[...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo vs. Cody Rhodes & PAC The vignette airs to get us ready for our[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: Trios Falls Count Anywhere Match

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Trios Falls Count Anywhere MatchThe Super Kliq vs. Christian Cage & Jurassic Express We shoot straig[...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Trios Falls Count Anywhere MatchThe Super Kliq vs. Christian Cage & Jurassic Express We shoot straig[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: Bryan Danielson New Number One Contender For AEW World Title

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Title Eliminator Tournament FinalsMiro vs. Bryan Danielson The vignette airs to get us ready for the[...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Title Eliminator Tournament FinalsMiro vs. Bryan Danielson The vignette airs to get us ready for the[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: The Lucha Bros Retain AEW Tag Team Championships

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Tag-Team ChampionshipsFTR vs. Lucha Bros (C) As soon as the first match wraps up, we head right back[...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Tag-Team ChampionshipsFTR vs. Lucha Bros (C) As soon as the first match wraps up, we head right back[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: MJF Defeats Darby Allin

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. MJF vs. Darby Allin AEW Full Gear 2021 is about to get underway as the commentators quickly run down the adve[...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. MJF vs. Darby Allin AEW Full Gear 2021 is about to get underway as the commentators quickly run down the adve[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: Nyla Rose & Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa & Hikaru Shida

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Nyla Rose & Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa & Hikaru Shida After another vignette for another PPV match[...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Nyla Rose & Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa & Hikaru Shida After another vignette for another PPV match[...]

FIRST-LOOK: AEW Full Gear 2021 Stage Setup

AEW is set to present their final big pay-per-view of 2021, Full Gear tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. Fans filing into the Target Center have posted photos of the stage setup on so[...] Nov 13 - AEW is set to present their final big pay-per-view of 2021, Full Gear tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. Fans filing into the Target Center have posted photos of the stage setup on so[...]

Ricochet Is Dating A WWE NXT Superstar

Ricochet revealed today on Instagram that he and WWE NXT 2.0 ring announcer Samantha Irvin are a couple outside of the ring. Ricochet posted a photo of himself with Irvin who commented, "I love you."[...] Nov 13 - Ricochet revealed today on Instagram that he and WWE NXT 2.0 ring announcer Samantha Irvin are a couple outside of the ring. Ricochet posted a photo of himself with Irvin who commented, "I love you."[...]