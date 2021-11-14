“It’s the most painful match I’ve ever been in besides maybe Money in the Bank. Getting hit with a kendo stick, I still have a line and a bruise on my leg to this day and an indent. That match has always changed my career because it makes me think differently on how I structure a match. How do I test myself? How do I just entertain while getting hit with a chair? Going through a table, again with the kendo sticks, and then the steel cage itself. It’s no joke. You can cut yourself on those things. Becky Lynch put a steel chair in the steel cage, lifted me up and drop kicked me? It’s crazy. You feel it for a month after, and in my case, a year. I still have this bruise and it pisses me off.”

Banks also reminisced about her Hell in a Cell match against Becky Lynch.

“I remember absolutely everything, and I can’t remember anything else. I wanted to leave a legacy. I wanted to leave a stamp that I’m the greatest. I was leaving NXT. I was giving Bayley the NXT Women’s Championship, and I was going to the main roster, finally. It was kind of like a sendoff. That was our first time having an NXT TakeOver outside of Full Sail which only holds maybe 800 people. We sold out the Barclays Center. To us, we were competing with RAW, SmackDown, and SummerSlam. We wanted to be the top of the weekend. We wanted to have the match of the night, and I wanted to have the greatest women’s match of all time, and I feel like that match really is.”

“I can remember my whole day, from waking up to going to sleep.”

Sasha Banks was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where she discussed her match against Bayley at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, that many believe helped define her career.

» More News From This Feed

Sasha Banks Reminsces About NXT Takeover: Brooklyn and Hell In A Cell

Sasha Banks was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where she discussed her match against Bayley at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, that many believe helped define her career. “I can remember my[...] Nov 14 - Sasha Banks was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where she discussed her match against Bayley at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, that many believe helped define her career. “I can remember my[...]

NJPW Battle in the Valley Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling has concluded their Battle in the Valley event last night on November 13th from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, CA. The results are as follows. Josh Alexander def. Y[...] Nov 14 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has concluded their Battle in the Valley event last night on November 13th from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, CA. The results are as follows. Josh Alexander def. Y[...]

"Hangman" Adam Page Gives Post-AEW Championship Victory Thoughts

Following his victory at AEW Full Gear and winning the AEW World Championship for the first time in his career, "Hangman" Adam Page appeared at the post-event media scrum, where he spoke about the eve[...] Nov 14 - Following his victory at AEW Full Gear and winning the AEW World Championship for the first time in his career, "Hangman" Adam Page appeared at the post-event media scrum, where he spoke about the eve[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021 Results

It's Saturday and you know what that means. At least you should do on this Saturday, it's time for AEW Full Gear. This 10 match card is absolutely stacked to the gills and the crowd in Minneapolis, Mi[...] Nov 14 - It's Saturday and you know what that means. At least you should do on this Saturday, it's time for AEW Full Gear. This 10 match card is absolutely stacked to the gills and the crowd in Minneapolis, Mi[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: "Hangman" Adam Page Crowned New AEW World Champion

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW World Championship"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega (C) "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts begins [...] Nov 14 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW World Championship"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega (C) "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts begins [...]

Jay Lethal Joins All Elite Wrestling, First Match Set

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Jay Lethal Is #AllElite, Calls Out Sammy Guevara After the co-main event Minneapolis Street Fight wraps [...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Jay Lethal Is #AllElite, Calls Out Sammy Guevara After the co-main event Minneapolis Street Fight wraps [...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: Inner Circle Victorious Over American Top Team & Men Of The Year

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Inner Circle vs. American Top Team & Men Of The Year We head to the video package to set up our co-m[...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Inner Circle vs. American Top Team & Men Of The Year We head to the video package to set up our co-m[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: CM Punk Victorious Over Eddie Kingston

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston The bad-ass, really awesome video package airs to tell the story leading up t[...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston The bad-ass, really awesome video package airs to tell the story leading up t[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: Dr. Britt Baker Retains AEW Women's Championship

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Women's ChampionshipTay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker (C) After the vignette wraps up to finish promotin[...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Women's ChampionshipTay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker (C) After the vignette wraps up to finish promotin[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: Cody Rhodes & PAC Victorious

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo vs. Cody Rhodes & PAC The vignette airs to get us ready for our[...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo vs. Cody Rhodes & PAC The vignette airs to get us ready for our[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: Trios Falls Count Anywhere Match

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Trios Falls Count Anywhere MatchThe Super Kliq vs. Christian Cage & Jurassic Express We shoot straig[...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Trios Falls Count Anywhere MatchThe Super Kliq vs. Christian Cage & Jurassic Express We shoot straig[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: Bryan Danielson New Number One Contender For AEW World Title

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Title Eliminator Tournament FinalsMiro vs. Bryan Danielson The vignette airs to get us ready for the[...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Title Eliminator Tournament FinalsMiro vs. Bryan Danielson The vignette airs to get us ready for the[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: The Lucha Bros Retain AEW Tag Team Championships

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Tag-Team ChampionshipsFTR vs. Lucha Bros (C) As soon as the first match wraps up, we head right back[...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Tag-Team ChampionshipsFTR vs. Lucha Bros (C) As soon as the first match wraps up, we head right back[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: MJF Defeats Darby Allin

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. MJF vs. Darby Allin AEW Full Gear 2021 is about to get underway as the commentators quickly run down the adve[...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. MJF vs. Darby Allin AEW Full Gear 2021 is about to get underway as the commentators quickly run down the adve[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: Nyla Rose & Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa & Hikaru Shida

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Nyla Rose & Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa & Hikaru Shida After another vignette for another PPV match[...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Nyla Rose & Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa & Hikaru Shida After another vignette for another PPV match[...]

FIRST-LOOK: AEW Full Gear 2021 Stage Setup

AEW is set to present their final big pay-per-view of 2021, Full Gear tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. Fans filing into the Target Center have posted photos of the stage setup on so[...] Nov 13 - AEW is set to present their final big pay-per-view of 2021, Full Gear tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. Fans filing into the Target Center have posted photos of the stage setup on so[...]

Ricochet Is Dating A WWE NXT Superstar

Ricochet revealed today on Instagram that he and WWE NXT 2.0 ring announcer Samantha Irvin are a couple outside of the ring. Ricochet posted a photo of himself with Irvin who commented, "I love you."[...] Nov 13 - Ricochet revealed today on Instagram that he and WWE NXT 2.0 ring announcer Samantha Irvin are a couple outside of the ring. Ricochet posted a photo of himself with Irvin who commented, "I love you."[...]

New Match Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network, which will feature Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai in a singles match. Below is the updated card for the event: - Duk[...] Nov 13 - WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network, which will feature Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai in a singles match. Below is the updated card for the event: - Duk[...]

AEW Star Rehabbing After Suffering A Concussion

You may remember AEW star Lance Archer was involved in a scary moment during his match with Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite last month following an attempted moonsault off the top rope but ended up lan[...] Nov 13 - You may remember AEW star Lance Archer was involved in a scary moment during his match with Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite last month following an attempted moonsault off the top rope but ended up lan[...]

Caprice Coleman Goes In Depth On ROH Hiatus, Returning To The Ring & More

Caprice Coleman was recently a guest on the Wrestling Epicenter podcast, where he spoke about ROH's announcement that they will be taking a hiatus. “We don’t know what’s next. But[...] Nov 13 - Caprice Coleman was recently a guest on the Wrestling Epicenter podcast, where he spoke about ROH's announcement that they will be taking a hiatus. “We don’t know what’s next. But[...]

NJPW Best of the Super Jr. 28 Night 1 Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 1 of their Best of the Super Jr. 28 event at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event was streamed live on NJPW World, and the results are as follows: * Yuto[...] Nov 13 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 1 of their Best of the Super Jr. 28 event at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event was streamed live on NJPW World, and the results are as follows: * Yuto[...]

Austin Aries Says Vince McMahon Was "Really High" On Him During WWE Run

Austin Aries was recently a guest on UnSKripted, where he spoke about his WWE release coming as a bit of a surprise to him. “I was a little surprised at the time. That being said, I kind of f[...] Nov 13 - Austin Aries was recently a guest on UnSKripted, where he spoke about his WWE release coming as a bit of a surprise to him. “I was a little surprised at the time. That being said, I kind of f[...]

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 125: Castle of Illusion Results

PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 125: Castle of Illusion event today, which aired on the WWE Network. The results are as follows: * Kid Lykos (w/ Kid Lykos II) beat LJ Cleary.* Chris Ridgeway[...] Nov 13 - PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 125: Castle of Illusion event today, which aired on the WWE Network. The results are as follows: * Kid Lykos (w/ Kid Lykos II) beat LJ Cleary.* Chris Ridgeway[...]

Jim Johnston Doesn't Like When Wrestlers Use Licensed Music For Their Entrances

Former WWE music producer Jim Johnston was recently a guest on the RRBG podcast, where he spoke about the current wave of wrestlers using licensed music as their entrance themes. “I feel so s[...] Nov 13 - Former WWE music producer Jim Johnston was recently a guest on the RRBG podcast, where he spoke about the current wave of wrestlers using licensed music as their entrance themes. “I feel so s[...]