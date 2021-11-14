WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Sasha Banks Reminsces About NXT Takeover: Brooklyn and Hell In A Cell
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 14, 2021
Sasha Banks was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where she discussed her match against Bayley at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, that many believe helped define her career.
“I can remember my whole day, from waking up to going to sleep.”
“I remember absolutely everything, and I can’t remember anything else. I wanted to leave a legacy. I wanted to leave a stamp that I’m the greatest. I was leaving NXT. I was giving Bayley the NXT Women’s Championship, and I was going to the main roster, finally. It was kind of like a sendoff. That was our first time having an NXT TakeOver outside of Full Sail which only holds maybe 800 people. We sold out the Barclays Center. To us, we were competing with RAW, SmackDown, and SummerSlam. We wanted to be the top of the weekend. We wanted to have the match of the night, and I wanted to have the greatest women’s match of all time, and I feel like that match really is.”
Banks also reminisced about her Hell in a Cell match against Becky Lynch.
“It’s rough.”
“It’s the most painful match I’ve ever been in besides maybe Money in the Bank. Getting hit with a kendo stick, I still have a line and a bruise on my leg to this day and an indent. That match has always changed my career because it makes me think differently on how I structure a match. How do I test myself? How do I just entertain while getting hit with a chair? Going through a table, again with the kendo sticks, and then the steel cage itself. It’s no joke. You can cut yourself on those things. Becky Lynch put a steel chair in the steel cage, lifted me up and drop kicked me? It’s crazy. You feel it for a month after, and in my case, a year. I still have this bruise and it pisses me off.”
Nov 14 - Sasha Banks was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where she discussed her match against Bayley at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, that many believe helped define her career. “I can remember my[...]
Nov 14
NJPW Battle in the Valley Results New Japan Pro Wrestling has concluded their Battle in the Valley event last night on November 13th from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, CA. The results are as follows. Josh Alexander def. Y[...]
Nov 14 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has concluded their Battle in the Valley event last night on November 13th from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, CA. The results are as follows. Josh Alexander def. Y[...]
Nov 14 - Following his victory at AEW Full Gear and winning the AEW World Championship for the first time in his career, "Hangman" Adam Page appeared at the post-event media scrum, where he spoke about the eve[...]
Nov 14
AEW Full Gear 2021 Results It's Saturday and you know what that means. At least you should do on this Saturday, it's time for AEW Full Gear. This 10 match card is absolutely stacked to the gills and the crowd in Minneapolis, Mi[...]
Nov 14 - It's Saturday and you know what that means. At least you should do on this Saturday, it's time for AEW Full Gear. This 10 match card is absolutely stacked to the gills and the crowd in Minneapolis, Mi[...]
Nov 14 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW World Championship"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega (C) "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts begins [...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Jay Lethal Is #AllElite, Calls Out Sammy Guevara After the co-main event Minneapolis Street Fight wraps [...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Inner Circle vs. American Top Team & Men Of The Year We head to the video package to set up our co-m[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston The bad-ass, really awesome video package airs to tell the story leading up t[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Women's ChampionshipTay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker (C) After the vignette wraps up to finish promotin[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Trios Falls Count Anywhere MatchThe Super Kliq vs. Christian Cage & Jurassic Express We shoot straig[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Title Eliminator Tournament FinalsMiro vs. Bryan Danielson The vignette airs to get us ready for the[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Tag-Team ChampionshipsFTR vs. Lucha Bros (C) As soon as the first match wraps up, we head right back[...]
Nov 13
AEW Full Gear 2021: MJF Defeats Darby Allin The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. MJF vs. Darby Allin AEW Full Gear 2021 is about to get underway as the commentators quickly run down the adve[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. MJF vs. Darby Allin AEW Full Gear 2021 is about to get underway as the commentators quickly run down the adve[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Nyla Rose & Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa & Hikaru Shida After another vignette for another PPV match[...]
Nov 13
FIRST-LOOK: AEW Full Gear 2021 Stage Setup AEW is set to present their final big pay-per-view of 2021, Full Gear tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. Fans filing into the Target Center have posted photos of the stage setup on so[...]
Nov 13 - AEW is set to present their final big pay-per-view of 2021, Full Gear tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. Fans filing into the Target Center have posted photos of the stage setup on so[...]
Nov 13
Ricochet Is Dating A WWE NXT Superstar Ricochet revealed today on Instagram that he and WWE NXT 2.0 ring announcer Samantha Irvin are a couple outside of the ring. Ricochet posted a photo of himself with Irvin who commented, "I love you."[...]
Nov 13 - Ricochet revealed today on Instagram that he and WWE NXT 2.0 ring announcer Samantha Irvin are a couple outside of the ring. Ricochet posted a photo of himself with Irvin who commented, "I love you."[...]
Nov 13
New Match Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network, which will feature Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai in a singles match. Below is the updated card for the event: - Duk[...]
Nov 13 - WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network, which will feature Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai in a singles match. Below is the updated card for the event: - Duk[...]
Nov 13
AEW Star Rehabbing After Suffering A Concussion You may remember AEW star Lance Archer was involved in a scary moment during his match with Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite last month following an attempted moonsault off the top rope but ended up lan[...]
Nov 13 - You may remember AEW star Lance Archer was involved in a scary moment during his match with Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite last month following an attempted moonsault off the top rope but ended up lan[...]
Nov 13 - Caprice Coleman was recently a guest on the Wrestling Epicenter podcast, where he spoke about ROH's announcement that they will be taking a hiatus. “We don’t know what’s next. But[...]
Nov 13
NJPW Best of the Super Jr. 28 Night 1 Results New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 1 of their Best of the Super Jr. 28 event at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event was streamed live on NJPW World, and the results are as follows: * Yuto[...]
Nov 13 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 1 of their Best of the Super Jr. 28 event at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event was streamed live on NJPW World, and the results are as follows: * Yuto[...]
Nov 13 - Austin Aries was recently a guest on UnSKripted, where he spoke about his WWE release coming as a bit of a surprise to him. “I was a little surprised at the time. That being said, I kind of f[...]
Nov 13 - PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 125: Castle of Illusion event today, which aired on the WWE Network. The results are as follows: * Kid Lykos (w/ Kid Lykos II) beat LJ Cleary.* Chris Ridgeway[...]
Nov 13 - Former WWE music producer Jim Johnston was recently a guest on the RRBG podcast, where he spoke about the current wave of wrestlers using licensed music as their entrance themes. “I feel so s[...]
Nov 13
SPOILERS For Next Week's AEW Dark Before Friday night’s AEW Rampage TV tapings, the following matches were taped for next Tuesday's episode of AEW Dark on YouTube. - Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Hook) defeated Jayson Strife- Andrade El[...]
Nov 13 - Before Friday night’s AEW Rampage TV tapings, the following matches were taped for next Tuesday's episode of AEW Dark on YouTube. - Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Hook) defeated Jayson Strife- Andrade El[...]